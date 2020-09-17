Californians can now refer to a map to help depict the status of their county’s reopening process with an interactive map and search engine that is available by visiting a website provided by the state at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/#reopening-data
Every county in California is assigned a tier based on its test positivity rate and adjusted case rate.
The data is reviewed weekly, and tiers are updated on Tuesdays. A county can only move forward one tier at a time, even if metrics qualify for a more advanced tier.
In order to advance a tier:
- A county must have been in the current tier for a minimum of three weeks.
- A county must meet criteria for the next less restrictive tier for both measures for the prior two consecutive weeks in order to progress to the next tier.
- In addition, the state will establish health equity measures that demonstrate a county’s ability to address the most impacted communities within a county.
To move back a tier:
- During the weekly assessment, if a county’s adjusted case rate and/or test positivity has fallen within a more restrictive tier for two consecutive weekly periods, the county must revert to the more restrictive tier.
- At any time, state and county public health officials may work together to determine targeted interventions or county-wide modifications necessary to address impacted hospital capacity and drivers of disease transmission, as needed.
- Counties will have three days to implement any sector changes or closures unless extreme circumstances merit immediate action.
There are four color-coded tiers used to categorize counties reopening status: widespread (purple), substantial (red), moderate (orange) and minimal (yellow).
The widespread tier is defined as having more than seven new daily cases per 100,000 residents and more than eight percent positive tests. This results in a restriction on many non-essential indoor business operations.
The substantial category is defined as four to seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents and five to eight percent positive tests resulting in some non-essential business operations being closed.
The moderate tier has one to 3.9 cases per 100,000 residents and two to 4.9 percent positive tests. Under this tier, some indoor business operations are open with modifications.
The minimal tier is the lowest with less than one daily new case per 100,000 residents and less than two percent of positive tests. Counties in this tier are permitted to allow most indoor business operations with modifications.
Stanislaus County is currently in the widespread tier meaning that many non-essential businesses are closed.
The closed business includes live theaters, indoor movie theaters, night clubs, bars, breweries and distilleries where no meals are provided, non-essential offices, piercing shops, tattoo parlors, saunas, steam rooms, pet groomers, theme parks, indoor playgrounds, festivals and concert venues.
Several businesses such as retailers, convenience stores, sporting good stores, toy stores, indoor malls, dance studios, dentists, laundromats, florists, hair salons and barbershops can open indoor with modifications.
Some businesses are permitted to open for business outdoors with modifications such as nail salons, drive-in theaters, family entertainment centers, massage therapy studios, places of worship, dine-in restaurants, skincare services, wineries, yoga studios, wedding ceremonies and zoos.
For a comprehensive list of the particular business industry’s status, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/#reopening-data for more detailed information regarding guidelines and restrictions.
Residents are encouraged to wear a mask in public, wash hands regularly, keep at least six feet of physical distance from others when in public, and limit mixing with people you don’t live with to help their county lower the spread.
