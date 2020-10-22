An attempted traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Imperial Avenue and Crowslanding Road in Modesto at approximately 12:28 a.m. led to an 18-mile car chase that ended in the area of the intersection of Marshall and Davis Road near Patterson in the twilight hours of Sunday, Oct. 18. Daniel Hardy, 32, driver of the 2001 BMW, was reported to have fled the attempted traffic stop immediately and reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour while passing vehicles and running multiple stop signs and red lights during the pursuit.
The occupants of the vehicle stopped and fled into a nearby orchard in the Marshall Road area but were both apprehended with the assistance of an unmanned aerial vehicle, Air 111.
Hardy and a female occupant surrendered to authorities. Hardy was arrested on a felony of reckless evasion of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. The female passenger was not arrested.
