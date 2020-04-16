The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website was updated with new guidelines for cloth face coverings on April 3.
Supply chains throughout the world have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic creating a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). PPE should be reserved for health care practitioners and medical first responders. Due to their continued exposure to those who are infected, they are at the highest risk of developing illness and should be well protected with rated PPE.
All individuals visiting public spaces such as grocery stores and pharmacies where social distancing guidelines are difficult to maintain are now being instructed to wear a cloth face cover. Especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Face coverings are not meant to substitute social distancing practices. The CDC emphasizes the necessity of maintaining a six-feet distance to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The newest recommendation follows recent studies showing many people who are infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, meaning they do not have symptoms. The masks are to be worn to protect people around you if you are infected but do not have symptoms.
Cloth face masks are not to be used on anyone under the age of two. Likewise, they are not to be used on any person who has difficulty breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise is incapable of removing the face mask without assistance.
The CDC website offers three sets of step-by-step instructions and pictorials, including both sew and no-sew techniques.
Sewn Cloth Face Covering
Materials
- Two 10”x 6” rectangles of cotton fabric
- Two 6” pieces of elastic (or rubber bands, string, cloth strips, or hair ties)
- Needle and thread (or bobby pin)
- Scissors
- Sewing machine
Tutorial
Cut out two 10-by-6 inch rectangles of cotton fabric. Use tightly woven cotton, such as quilting fabric or cotton sheets. T-shirt fabric will work in a pinch.
Stack the two rectangles; you will sew the mask as if it was a single piece of fabric. Fold over the long sides ¼ inch and hem. Then fold the double layer of fabric over ½ inch along the short sides and stitch down.
Run a 6-inch length of 1/8 inch wide elastic through the wider hem on each side of the mask. These will be the ear loops. Use a large needle or a bobby pin to thread it through. Tie the ends tight. Don’t have elastic? Use hair ties or elastic head bands. If you only have string, you can make the ties longer and tie the mask behind your head.
Gently pull on the elastic so that the knots are tucked inside the hem. Gather the sides of the mask on the elastic and adjust so the mask fits your face. Then securely stitch the elastic in place to keep it from slipping. Quick Cut T-Shirt Face Covering
Materials
- T-shirt
- Scissors
Tutorial
Cut off the bottom of a t-shirt, approximately 8 inches from the hem.
Lay the fabric in a flat rectangle.
Starting on the folded edge cut into the length of the material to create a 7 inch rectangle.
Cut the tie strings at the fold.
Bandana Face Covering
Materials
- Bandana (or square cotton cloth approximately 20”x20”)
- Rubber bands (or hair ties)
- Scissors (if you are cutting your own cloth)
Tutorial
Fold bandana in half. Fold the top down to the mid-line, fold the bottom up to the mid line.
Place rubber bands or hair ties about 6 inches apart. Fold sides to the middle and tuck ends into one another.
Face coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face. They should include multiple layers of fabric but allow breathing without restriction.
Cloth face coverings should be laundered and machine dried regularly to sterilize fabric. Bleach is not recommended.
