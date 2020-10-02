Patterson residents will get a chance to hear local candidates speak on Thursday, Oct. 8, when the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce and the Soroptimist International of Patterson hosts the Candidate’s Forum. It will take place at the Patterson Joint Unified Professional Development Center at 530 Keystone Pacific Boulevard from 6 to 8 p.m.
“The proposed forum is to highlight Patterson candidates, and to introduce other candidates whose decisions will impact the West Side,” said Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce Director Becky Campo in an email release.
Residents can attend the forum in person but must wear a mask to enter the venue. Officials will announce when the meeting has reached capacity and have asked that residents avoid any large gatherings outside the venue.
The forum will also be hosted on either Facebook or Webex. The virtual venue has yet to be created, but an announcement with the details will be made available before the event’s scheduled date.
