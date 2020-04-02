California Highway Patrol Modesto Office put out a notice asking for assistance in identifying a GM pickup or SUV that was involved in a hit and run fatality on April 1 at approximately 6:50 p.m.
The motorist struck and killed a bicyclist just east of Tulip Avenue on Marshall Road in the Patterson area.
CHP stated they are looking for a 2000-2006 GM pickup or SUV. Potential vehicles matching this are a Chevrolet Silverado, Avalanche, Tahoe or Suburban. Other potential matches are a GMC Sierra or Yukon.
CHP stated that the vehicle possibly sustained front and right side collision damage. The vehicle is likely to be missing the mirror or glass on the passenger's side mirror assembly.
Anyone with information pertinent to this hit and run fatality investigation is encouraged to contact the Modesto area CHP by calling (209) 545-7440 or (209) 356-2900.
