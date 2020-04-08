The Patterson City Council addressed the COVID-19 pandemic by unanimously adopting an ordinance requiring city residents to comply with the Stanislaus County and Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order to shelter at home or their place of residence except for essential activities in a meeting held in an online format.
This ordinance provides the city with an enforcement mechanism requiring residents and businesses to comply.
It also will ratify any future ordinances that come from the state of California or Stanislaus County in regards to COVID-19, so that a future meeting will not need to be held for each additional ordinance that may be passed in the future.
The emergency ordinance imposed a fine schedule that is enforceable under Patterson Municipal Code. The goal is to discourage bad actors in defiance of these emergency ordinances.
Administrative citation fines for violating the ordinance will be $250 for the first violation, $500 for the second violation and $1,000 for the third and any subsequent violations.
“We need to be united in this cause to stop the spread, and I need the community’s help. You can make a difference,” Patterson Mayor Deborah Novelli stated during Tuesday’s meeting. “Stay in to stay safe.”
Novelli asked residents to adhere to the health guidelines that advise social distancing and washing hands regularly, stating that the number of positive cases is not expected to peak until May in California.
She also recommended residents begin to use facial coverings when going out for essential activities, adding that a face mask will not only help protect you from others who may have the virus but also protect you from spreading the virus yourself.
“You may not know you have the virus,” Novelli said.
The county has reported that Patterson has a total of eight known positive cases as of April 7.
Councilmember Dennis McCord stated that it is unfortunate, but that this ordinance was necessary to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“We do have a number of bad actors in Patterson, so, unfortunately, we need this ordinance to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” McCord stated.
Patterson Police Chief Marc Nuno stressed that local law enforcement will offer warnings to those individuals or businesses found to violate the emergency ordinances.
Local law enforcement will first try to educate potential violators about the importance of complying first before going down the road of citations. He stated that law enforcement does not unnecessarily "want to go out there and bring the gavel down."
Although the goal is to convince residents and businesses found to be in violation to comply, if needed, there is a mechanism of enforcement that gives law enforcement “an extra tool to work with.”
Chief Nuno stressed that residents adhere to the emergency ordinances.
He asked residents to call (209) 558-7535 to report concerns about violations of the ordinance against gatherings or business restrictions.
City Manager Ken Irwin reiterated that public parks are closed to any form of public gathering.
Irwin stressed residents to stay away from using any playgrounds in town to protect against catching COVID-19.
He stressed that park access restrictions did not include individual people walking their dogs or exercising.
Those in the community that has any questions in regard to information about COVID-19 can call 211 or reach out by email to covid-19info@schsa.org.
Californians have been asked to shelter in place for weeks now except for essential activities.
“This is a bitter and harsh reality that we have to contend with,” councilmember Dominic Farinha said. “If we do our part collectively, that’s how we can get through difficult circumstances like this one.”
All non-essential businesses such as bars, pubs, night clubs, dine-in restaurants, gyms, personal training facilities, entertainment venues, public events, barbershops, hair salons and nail salons have been asked to close.
Restaurants have been ordered to only serve their customers on delivery or take-out basis.
Gatherings have been restricted.
Adopt 2019 edition of California fire code and completion of City hall remodel project
The council approved unanimously a second reading and adoption of an ordinance to adopt the 2019 edition of the California fire code.
The ordinance modifies the fire code to regulate and govern the safeguarding of life and property from fire and explosion hazards arising from the storage, handling and use of hazardous substances, materials, and devices, and conditions hazardous to life and property in the occupancy of buildings and premises in the city of Patterson; providing for the issuance of permits and collection for fees.
The council also approved a resolution accepting as complete the City Hall Remodel Project. This authorizes staff to file the notice of completion and commence the one-year warranty period.
Trench cuts
A total of two first readings were approved by the city council last Tuesday.
The first unanimous approval came for the reading and introduction of Ordinance No. 840. This ordinance would add a chapter to the Patterson Municipal Code titled “Streets and Other Public Spaces” establishing a street trench cut cost recovery fee to be imposed in conjunction with permits for excavation in the public right-of-way.
The trench cut cost recovery fee will help recover the cost for roadways damaged by trench excavations.
A trench cut is defined as a cut or excavation into a city’s roadway. They are the primary cause of weakened pavement according to a presentation given by Public Works management analyst Xavier Guluarte at Tuesday’s meeting.
The proposed fee is calculated to be $7.30 per square foot for utility cuts into roads with a rating of 70 PCI or greater and $5.25 for utility cuts into roads with a PCI between 50-69.
The proposed fee was based on historical street repair costs in Stanislaus County.
Nucleus Homeopathics, Inc.
Unanimous approval was given to the first reading and introduction of Ordinance No. 842. This ordinance approves the third amendment in an agreement between the City of Patterson and Nucleus Homeopathics, Inc.
The Patterson Planning Commission approved the recommendations on Thursday, March 26. The pair of amendments concerns Nucleus Homeopathics’ intent to switch sites and their desire to secure more investors to facilitate the transition of their cannabis business.
Nucleus Homeopathics, Inc. was originally approved to lease a site on 100 West Las Palmas Avenue in Dec. of 2017, but the group found the location not viable for their operations. The group requested to amend the developer agreement in order to move their location to 240 Park Center Drive. The operators intend to purchase and develop on the 51,900 square foot site.
Nucleus Homeopathics also wishes to secure additional funding for the project by adding new investors, but to do so, the process must be approved by the Planning Commission and City Council.
City Staff stated that the investors' financial viability has been vetted.
