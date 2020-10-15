Patterson City Council District A candidates Shivaugn Alves and Shawun Ruth Anderson will bid for the open seat in November. Councilmember Joshua Naranjo currently holds the seat. Naranjo chose not to run for reelection this year.
Alves was born and raised in Patterson. She is a lifelong resident and has been an advocate in the local community.
She has worked as a local educator for Patterson Joint Unified School District and is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster youth in Stanislaus County. Alves is also a member of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Citizen Advisory Committee, the Stanislaus County Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee and also involved with being the Elections Chair for Stanislaus County’s California Teacher Association. She has also been involved with issues such as homelessness, healthcare access, affordable housing, sustainability and air quality.
Paper fillings from 2017 stated that Anderson has experience as a volunteer for the councilperson’s campaign for District 42 of Brooklyn, New York, for three years. Anderson also has experience as the Board President for the African American Museum and Library for the City of Oakland for five years. Other cited experiences include Executive Chief Officer of Operations for Take Your Sister 2 Lunch Inc., and acting as a Community Partners Manager for the Girls Scouts.
Shivaugn Alves
When and why did you first become interested in seeking election?
As a lifelong resident of Patterson, I have always cared deeply in seeing our community prosper. Over the past fifteen years, I have had the honor of being an educator for PJUSD, witnessing the needs of our families first hand. Since 2015 I have increased my local involvement by organizing events surrounding a variety of issues such as homelessness, housing, equality, sustainability, Saving Del Puerto Canyon, and health care. In 2018 I was recognized as a Modesto Bee 20 Under 40.
Over the next four years, I would make government transparency, community outreach, and engagement of the highest importance. An Alves council person will be for the people and always accessible. I feel that I have a keen finger on the pulse of Patterson, where we have been, and where we can go - and how TOGETHER we can make Patterson a place where we do not just live but thrive.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as an elected official?
Homelessness is a complex societal issue of economics, mental health, and substance abuse. Understanding this allows us to approach the issue thoughtfully. I am proud to have organized a Patterson public standing room only forum where specialists spoke with our community not long ago.
I support our new women’s shelter, Naomi’s House, and our long-standing HOST House, which implements Project ReStart, a program that instills self-esteem and access to occupational skills. I will collaborate with the county’s Focus On Prevention Program and look for grants to build on successes. Future access to a low-barrier shelter would provide an alternative to areas such as the dangerous “cages” transient camp. I support programs such as CASA, who advocate for foster youth, veteran programs, and mental health care for all ages. If our families and youth are supported, there is less violence and abuse, and harmful cycles may be healed. Community is key.
What do you see as an urgent issue facing Stanislaus County or Patterson? How would you respond to it?
COVID-19 has impacted our health and economy. We must continue to take precautions to decrease exposure. Being proactive will allow our schools to fully open so parents may return to work. I will implement user-friendly platforms for the community to get information and communicate with leadership on this and all issues. Patterson’s lack of mental health care for all ages will be addressed by collaboration with the county. Immediate cleanup efforts will be put in place around the city.
Another issue facing Patterson is the proposed inundation of Del Puerto Canyon. There exist ten alternate locations that the project and its two thirty-story dams could be located. The private reservoir would threaten our city with flood during the majority of the year, be a summer mud pit, and require most homeowners north of Sperry to indicate “hazardous dam flood inundation zone” on paperwork. I will further review this project.
Many residents commute out of the city and county to work. What policies will you champion to encourage business/employers to create new jobs in Patterson?
Nearly one-quarter of our downtown corridor is vacant. Improvement of that area would entice local businesses to take root. Creative local entrepreneurs may not have the knowledge to start their own business. Providing support via an incubator project would grow a downtown base, keep business local while improving quality of life.
It is paramount that we ensure our residents are prepared with the skills in demand. We must build on our labor development collaborations with our educational providers (K-12 and beyond). Patterson has attracted warehouse facilities, which are massive employers - what percent of those positions are full-time, a living wage, and being fulfilled by our Patterson residents?
Additionally, when Patterson provides the restaurants, activities, parks, and improved quality of life - those with the skills will be attracted to move, stay, and live in our community.
What opportunities do you see that Patterson must take advantage of right now? If elected, how will you help make that happen?
Opportunities that increase community engagement and quality of life should be considered. With COVID-19, many of us have longed for the return of human connection. I believe that once we are ready to open at full capacity, we can capitalize on a refreshed appreciation for our neighbors, activities, and renewed economic activity.
- Include council meeting videos on the city website
- Translate council meetings
- A mayor who will allow rotating appointments to committee seats
- Promote local history
- Move Farmer’s Market to Downtown
- LOVE Patterson Event
Shawun Ruth Anderson
When and why did you first become interested in seeking election?
As a Community Leader, I have held positions of leadership and public service.
For over 23 years, I have developed maintained sustainable relationships, partnered with organizations, businesses, networked, and built strong communities. My service to people in the community is more than a career/job; it is my passion. Since 2009, Take Your Sister 2 Lunch Inc., has been dedicated to empowering women and girls through entrepreneurship, STEM, healthy eating programs, women and girls’ health concerns, nutrition, and physical activity, civic duty, and public service. As a Community Leader, Co-Founder, and Chief Officer of Operations for Take Your Sister 2 Lunch Inc., I am honored to have the opportunity to be considered for Council Member District A and serve the residents of Patterson.
How will you approach the crisis of homelessness as an elected official?
As an elected official, I will continue to support the shelters like HOST (Helping Others Sleep Tonight) and the upcoming women’s shelter Naomi’s House. Homelessness is indeed a growing crisis for many communities, but we need to work together and balance priorities regarding the homeless population and support the percentage we can help.
One reason that encouraged me to be proactive and apply for an appointed seat on the Patterson City Council in 2017. As a leader and public servant to the community, I work and volunteer with the homeless population, and if elected, I will continue to partner with organizations that advocate hope, job readiness, education, and life transforming skills to support the homeless population.
What do you see as an urgent issue facing Stanislaus County or Patterson? How would you respond to it?
During these unprecedented times, the spread of COVID-19 is an urgent issue we are all facing. Protecting the residents of Patterson and keeping them informed is important. We have to continue to encourage residents to wear a mask and practice safe and social distancing. The effects of COVID-19 has also been difficult on small business, and I continue to wear my mask and patronize Patterson’s small businesses.
Many residents commute out of the city and county to work. What policies will you champion to encourage business/employers to create new jobs in Patterson?
As a resident of Patterson, I can relate to that “Road Warrior” commuting out of town in order to make a living.
As an elected official, I would work to champion policies that would impact fee reductions to encourage businesses/employers to bring new jobs to Patterson. I would also network and partner with organizations like Opportunity Stanislaus and ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers) to identify businesses/employers that would benefit and bring competitive salaries to the residents of Patterson.
What opportunities do you see that Patterson must take advantage of right now? If elected, how will you help make that happen?
I want to continue to make the City of Patterson a live and work community.
The City of Patterson has the following opportunities:
Maintain Public Safety: Safety is paramount. The City of Patterson should work to involve the public in the work of Patterson’s Sheriff Department, improve training for police, recruit from within the community.
- Increase Business and Land Use Growth: Calling for a greater amount of businesses, recreational facilities, nonprofits as well as new residential housing, apartments, improve and preserve Patterson Historic district.
- Strengthen Partnerships by collaborating with organizations like Opportunity Stanislaus and ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers). By collaborating with these organizations and others, I hope to provide more employment opportunities and support the economic growth in Patterson.
- Continue to help to attract health care facilities, including mental health agencies.
