City Manager Ken Irwin gave a presentation with an update on the coronavirus situation in Patterson.
His presentation went through the various figures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
He clarified that the best practices still recommended to residents is to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing. Wearing masks in public is recommended.
Irwin noted there have been no significant changes to the executive orders issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 19 restricting public gatherings.
He shared that City Hall, fire stations, and the senior center are closed to the public. He also shared that there is currently no fee for utility bills paid online at this time.
The presentation also mentioned the recent community-based testing site located at the Salida Library by Project Baseline.
Project Baseline is working with Stanislaus County to increase the amount of testing available to residents in the area. Residents can visit projectbaseline.com and fill out an application to see if they are eligible for testing at the site. Applicants must be over 18 years of age to apply. The testing cost is free if approved.
Councilman Dennis McCord expressed his concern about testing availability for citizens of Patterson. McCord requested the city look into acquiring antibody tests.
“Is it more widespread than we think it is?” McCord asked. “I would like to know either way so the city can plan for how to handle the virus pandemic.”
Councilman Dominic Farinha shared McCord’s concerns, and the council expressed an interest in acquiring antibody testing methods to further get clarity on the spread of COVID-19 in the Patterson community.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that results from antibody tests, also known as serological tests, “may help identify who has been infected and developed antibodies that may protect from future infection as well as identify those still at risk. Results can also help inform who may qualify to donate blood that can be used to manufacture convalescent plasma, an investigational product for use with those who are seriously ill from COVID-19.”
The City of Patterson is continuing to work on messaging to give residents regular notices about safe practices.
It was also revealed during the presentation that the City of Patterson has yet to issue any citations to residents defying the ordinances put in place during the pandemic.
PJUSD
An update presented by Irwin and Patterson Joint Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Phil Alfano informed of the district’s efforts to deliver distance learning during this period of hardship for everyone.
Patterson Joint Unified School District’s meal service program serves approximately 1,500 meals per day to students in the area.
The district has had success distributing digital devices to nearly all students. Any parent that has a student that still needs a digital device is advised to call the IT Support line at (209) 895-7731 to set up a pick-up appointment for a Google Chromebook.
The district has also deployed WiFi hotspots for rural families that do not have reliable access to the internet.
Dr. Alfano shared that the district is still working with seniors and staff on ideas on how to proceed with 2020 graduation ceremonies.
City staff and PJUSD are in regular meetings to help the city and school district coordinate during this crisis.
Consent Calendar
A total of 10 items were on the consent calendar for a council meeting held for the third time online to adhere to social distancing and gathering guidelines.
All items were passed unanimously. Councilman Joshua Naranjo was not present for the meeting.
A slew of approvals was given to various resolutions on April 21.
The city approved City Department reports for February and March 2020 before approving a resolution to adopt National Public Works Week from May 17-23, 2020.
Stonegate Shire development project
The council accepted the completion of the first phase of the Stonegate Shire development project within the Villages of Patterson.
The City of Patterson adopted a resolution conditionally improving the tentative map of the Villages of Patterson subdivision as far back as 2006.
The council revisited this project in Oct. of 2017 when representatives adopted resolution 2017-58 approving the Final Subdivision Map and Subdivision Improvements Agreement of the Stonegate Shire Phase-1 project.
The resolution approved the development of 41 residential affordable housing units. Real estate development non-profit organization Self Help Enterprises Inc. hired Teichart Construction Inc. and their sub-contractors to construct the subdivision improvements after $730,000 in “in-lieu” funds were granted to the project by the City of Patterson in 2017.
The funds were taken from the city’s Affordable Housing In-Lieu Fees that are part of the Inclusionary Housing component of the Patterson Municipal Code that stipulates that at least 15 percent of all new housing units be available to very low and moderate-income households at an affordable housing cost. Developers have the option of building 15 percent of their projects as affordable housing or paying an “in lieu” fee instead.
The project was completed and the public improvements made at Westbury Lane, Little Drive, Yorkshire Drive, Stonegate Drive, Logan way, Walnut Avenue, sidewalks, curb and gutter, streetlights, water system, sewer system and storm system utilities. This acceptance will begin a one-year warranty period.
A second resolution was also passed in the consent calendar relating to this project.
Onsite landscaping and stormwater treatment control measures that prevent the pollution of stormwater runoff from the project site was also part of the approved development of the Stonegate Shire project.
A resolution was required for the City of Patterson to record the agreement.
Improvements to intersections accepted as complete
Two T-intersection projects were accepted as complete by the Patterson City Council on Tuesday. The projects at the intersection of Ninth Street and Ward Avenue and the intersection of Heartland Ranch Avenue and Ward Avenue added pedestrian crosswalks and installed 2,179 linear-feet of new five-foot-wide monolithic sidewalk on the southeast side of Ninth Street between Ward and Las Palmas Avenues.
The improvements to the intersections were aimed at providing crosswalks for children and pedestrians.
This was done to improve and promote pedestrian safety within the city according to the resolution staff report.
By accepting the project as complete, the project will enter a one-year warranty period and the notice of completion will be filled and recorded.
Approved list of projects to be funded by Senate Bill (SB) 1
The Patterson City Council approved a list of projects that is to be funded with funds from Senate Bill (SB) 1 known as “The Road Repair and Accounting Act of 2017”.
The bill was passed in April of 2017. It aimed to address basic road maintenance, rehabilitation, and critical safety needs on both state highways and local street/road systems.
Any city wishing to use the funding must submit an approved project list to the California Transportation Commission (CTC) yearly. The list must be adopted by the City Council and included in the fiscal budget for 2020-21 to be eligible for funding. The funds are allocated to the Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account (RMRA) by the State Controller’s Office and are then distributed to eligible the state, counties, and cities in monthly installments.
By approving this list, the council will authorize city staff to take advantage of the funds available from this bill.
The estimated funding cost for the City of Patterson is $448,827 for the 2020-21 fiscal year. City staff estimates it will receive a full apportionment of funds from the RMRA account in the amount above.
The city listed various projects that will aim at rehabilitation for streets and roads throughout the City. The number of improvements done will ultimately depend on the amount of funding received.
A list of the planned projects includes improvements to streets and roads throughout Patterson that would occur from June through Sept. of this year and from March through Sept. of 2021.
Citywide Active Transportation Plan
A total of $99,000 has been approved to the City of Patterson through the Active Transportation Program Funding Cycle for a Citywide Active Transportation Plan.
The goal of the project is to identify pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure deficiencies and solutions. According to the report prepared by city staff, the plan will give Patterson the ability to determine the best projects to undertake to reduce vehicle miles traveled.
After approval from CalTrans, a Request For Proposals (RFP) of Engineering and Design Services was prepared and sent to the engineering firms.
All proposals received were evaluated using the CalTrans Local Assistance Procedures Manual, and city staff reported that all proposals showed a good understanding of the project.
Staff evaluated the proposals and recommended TJKM Transportation Consultants for the design of the project. Staff negotiated with TJKM Transportation Consultants for the scope of work and fee for the project at $99,000. Staff recommended that the City Council award the design to TJKM and authorize the budget with a standard 10 percent contingency.
The total cost of the project with a 10 percent contingency amounts to $108,900.
Street Trench Cut Cost Recovery Fee
A second reading and adoption of Ordinance No. 840 adding a chapter to the Patterson Municipal Code establishing a street trench cut cost recovery fee to be imposed with conjunction permits for excavation in the Public Right-of-Way.
The first reading of this ordinance occurred at the April 7 City Council meeting. This resolution will establish a trench cut cost recovery fee that will help recover the cost for roadways damaged by trench excavations. The proposed fee is calculated to be $7.30 per square foot for utility cuts into roads with a rating of 70 PCI or greater and $5.25 for utility cuts into roads with a PCI between 50-69. The proposed fees were based on historical street repair costs in Stanislaus County.
Nucleus Homeopathics, Inc.
A second reading and adoption of Ordinance No. 842 were given unanimous approval on Tuesday. This ordinance approves the third amendment in an agreement between the City of Patterson and Nucleus Homeopathics, Inc.
The pair of amendments to the agreement concerns Nucleus Homeopathics’ intent to switch sites and their desire to secure more investors to facilitate the transition of their cannabis business.
Nucleus Homeopathics, Inc. was originally approved to lease a site on 100 West Las Palmas Avenue in Dec. of 2017, but the group found the location not viable for their operations. The group requested to amend the developer agreement to move their location to 240 Park Center Drive. The operators intend to purchase and develop on the 51,900 square foot site.
Nucleus Homeopathics also wishes to secure additional funding for the project by adding new investors, but to do so, the process must be approved by the Planning Commission and City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.