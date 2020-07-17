The City of Patterson will be closing City Hall due to a rise in COVID-19 cases beginning on July 20.
This decision is the second time city officials have signaled the downtown building to close its doors. Officials closed City Hall on March 16 through June 22 due to the pandemic.
Staff will be available by appointment only.
Residents can schedule appointments by calling:
Public Works (209) 895-8060
Administration (209) 895-8010
Engineering (209) 895-8030
Building Department (209) 895-8030
Planning Department (209) 895-8020
Finance (Utilities) (209) 895-8040
Fire Station 1(209) 895-8130
Call (209) 895-8015 or visit the city’s website at http://www.ci.patterson.ca.us for more information regarding city closures.
