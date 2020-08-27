Councilmembers unanimously approved a resolution that authorized staff to apply for the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program Grant (Prop 68) to make improvements to the North Park and Felipe Garza Park.
City staff has done so in response to community feedback over the last several years that has stated that community members and groups have expressed desires to see the parks get more amenities and updates that will “attract and entice more community members to the park and to help improve their quality of life,” according to the staff report.
Staff recommended the council approve the motion to apply for the no-match funding through the Prop 68 Grant giving the city an opportunity to make improvements to both locations.
Staff will request grant funds for the North Park based on the final design after a final public workshop in addition to the five workshops previously held in the last 18 months regarding improvements.
Improvements to the North Park include demolishing the concession stand and erecting a large shaded picnic structure with tables and seating area, BBQ pits, replacing the playground structure with modern park amenities such as replacing the bark playground surface with a much safer Pour-N-Play rubber foundation and a splash pad water feature to be used during the summertime.
City staff plans to continue to work with the city council and the public through a series of workshops to gather additional feedback on future design concepts and incorporate that feedback into conceptual designs for Garza Park.
A picnic shelter structure to replace the old concession stand that has been out of commission for several years due to non-compliance with regulatory issues is one improvement being considered. Also up for consideration is installing BBQ pits around the park and close to the newly proposed shaded picnic area.
The city will request the grant after a final design is formulated after five public workshops are held.
Citywide Striping Project construction
The council unanimously passed a motion to accept all bids for the Citywide Striping Project and award construction to Central Striping Services Inc authorizing staff to execute the contract and the required budget adjustments.
The project will remove and replace all existing striping, pavement markings and raised pavement markings as needed throughout Patterson. New paint, as well as thermoplastic striping and markings, will also be applied as necessary throughout the process.
The staff report states that the project cost was higher than what was previously budgeted for because “thermoplastic striping/markings will be utilized and applied to the major collector and minor arterial streets.” Because the project is needed to maintain and improve roadway safety, the staff requested the council to allow them to adjust the budget accordingly.
The project was advertised on the CIP list, and the opening bid was held on Aug. 10, 2020. The city received a total of two bids from Central Striping Services, Inc. and Chrisp Company. Central Striping Services, Inc. was the lowest bid at $475,498.05.
The project will be funded through the gas tax, benefit assessment districts, and community-funded districts.
Total construction cost with a 10% contingency amounts to $523,047.86.
Coronavirus Relief Fund
The city council approved a motion to adopt a resolution approving the County of Stanislaus Cares Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) Subrecipient Agreement and Coronavirus Relief Fund Spending Plan.
On July 1, 2020, the City of Patterson entered into a CRF sub-recipient agreement with Stanislaus County. The county was allocated $15 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
CRF funding may only be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19, were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020, for the state or government and were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Dec. 30, 2020.
The City of Patterson was allocated a total of $779,059 based on a percentage of population among the nine support cities in the county, but in July a change to the state budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year reduced the amount by $284,931 to reduce the total funds allocated to $494,127.
Recommended use of supplemental law enforcement services
City staff recommended that the council approve the Supplemental Law Enforcement Services (SLESA) for the fiscal year 2020-2021.
According to the staff report, the SLESA is a state grant provided under the Citizens Option for Public Safety program originally adopted in 1996 with funding from the state general fund.
The report states that the program has provided Patterson with approximately $140,000 per year to be utilized for law enforcement purposes as recommended by the Chief of Police.
Each year the Chief of Police is required to make a written request to the council recommending how the grant funds are utilized. During the first several years of the grant, the recommendation was to use the funds on a gang detective position.
The need for a gang detective position was still the recommendation for the use of these funds, and the council unanimously approved to use of the revenue for this purpose. The decision has no fiscal impact on the city.
CDBG Subrecipient Agreement
Council approved a resolution approving the CDBG Subrecipient Agreement for the fiscal year 2020-2021.
The Stanislaus Urban County forwarded the agreement for approval and execution. The CDBG activities approved by the council in May in the Annual Action Plan are to remain the same.
A total of $183,508 will be allocated to infrastructure projects, and $13,797 are to be allocated to the administration for a total of $197,305. The resolution will have no fiscal impact on the General Fund and is funded by CDBG grant allocation.
Council designates voting delegate
The motion to designate a voting delegate and alternates to the League of California Cities Annual Conference set to take place from Oct. 7-9, 2020, was passed unanimously by council.
League membership will consider and take action on resolutions that establish League policy, but in order to do so, each city council must designate a voting delegate to represent the city. Each city is allowed to appoint two alternate voting delegates, one of whom may vote in the event that the designated voting delegate is unable to serve in that capacity.
The voting delegate form is due no later than Sept. 30.
Other items passed
The city council also passed several other items on the consent calendar on Tuesday.
- 5.1. Motion to Waive Readings -All Readings of Ordinances and Resolutions, Except by Title, are hereby waived.
- 5.2.Approve Minutes of Regular Meeting -April 7, 2020 (7:00 PM)
- 5.3.Approve Minutes of Regular Meeting -April 21, 2020 (7:00 PM)
- 5.4.Approve Minutes of Regular Meeting -May 5, 2020 (7:00 PM)
- 5.5.Approve Minutes of Regular Meeting -May 19, 2020 (7:00 PM)
- 5.6.Approve City Department Reports for the Month of July 2020 (Community Development and Public Works)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.