In a whirlwind of announcements over the last week, the outlook on daily life in the near future has drastically changed across the state and nation. Following guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, several institutions have postponed, suspended or otherwise altered normal activities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. These are figures and recommendations given as of Tuesday, March 17.
No public gatherings
The White House issued a statement on Monday advising people to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people in the next 15 days. President Trump also recommended avoiding non-essential travel.
Gov. Newsom has discouraged any gatherings of people across the state as of Monday.
“Directing that no gatherings be considered or advanced in the state,” Gov. Newsom said in a stated during a Facebook live broadcast. “That’s the new guideline we are putting out and we think it’s very rational in these circumstances. Disruptive I know for some but rational in this moment.”
How to help protect yourself
It is advised that people take everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.
People are encouraged to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If no soap is available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Citizens are advised to avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick.
If one person in the household is diagnosed with coronavirus then everyone in the household should quarantine in the house to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Also, cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. It is recommended that you clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their health care provider immediately.
Cases across the state and county
A total of 598 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state as of March 17. The reports for the number of cases are updated daily at 6 p.m. at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
Thirteen of those cases have resulted in death, including one non-California resident.
Twenty-four of those positive cases are related to federal repatriation flights, while 574 cases are not related to repatriation flights.
Of those 574 cases not related to repatriation flights:
- 91 are travel-related
- 88 are person to person
- 142 due to community transmission
- 253 are still under investigation
The Stanislaus County Health Services Agency has reported four positive coronavirus cases in the county as of March 17. A total of 32 patients have been tested for COVID-19, with nine cases returning as negative and two as positive. Twenty-one cases have been tested but are pending results.
Number of cases nationally
A total of 7,038 cases have been reported as of Tuesday according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total of 97 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.
Of the 3,487 cases:
- 269 are travel-related
- 276 is from close contact
- 6,493 still under investigation
The reports are updated regularly Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html
