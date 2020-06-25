Confirmed by the county on June 23, the COVID-19 testing center located at the Hammon Senior Center will move to Turlock, effective Monday, June 29.
The new location in Turlock and the hours of operation have yet to be announced.
There are available appointments through Friday, June 26 at the Patterson location and residents are encouraged to call 888-634-1123 or visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting to register and make an appointment.
COVID-19 tests are free of charge through LHI and open to all residents regardless if they are asymptomatic or uninsured.
