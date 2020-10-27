Del Puerto Canyon SCU Complex fire disaster relief meeting

County Supervisor Jim DeMartini will be hosting a meeting for residents of Del Puerto Canyon whose properties and homes were damaged or destroyed. The meeting will take place at Frank Raines Park at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Residents have been struggling to recover since the SCU Complex Fire raged through Del Puerto Canyon. Some citizens were displaced for several days while firefighters fought to gain control of the blaze; others, however, still have not been able to return home.
Inoperable phone lines and the lack of internet access in remote areas has made the process of applying for disaster relief even more difficult for some residents.
Stanislaus County did not meet FEMA thresholds to receive emergency federal assistance in regard to the SCU Complex fire. However, the County is in the process of appealing the decision that was based in part on Cal Fire’s assessment of the properties.
To successfully appeal the decision, all residents need to claim their property damage regardless of whether or not it was insured.
Representatives from CalOES, the Department of Environmental Resources, the Farm Services Agency, and other organizations will be in attendance.
All attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss their concerns.
