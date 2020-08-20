The mandatory evacuation for the Diablo Grande community has been lifted as of 1:30 p.m. by officials. The status of the area is designated back to a warning/voluntary evacuation level. Residents can choose to return to their homes if desired.
Diablo Grande Parkway will only be open to residents as fire crews continue to work in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.