A dispute between two parties at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the parking lot of the Fantozzi Farms pumpkin patch led to a pair of arrests.
The two parties alleged each other cut one another off, leading to a dispute where Anthony Perez, 21, pulled out a Glock 17 handgun. Parking lot security broke up the fight and was in the middle of mediating between the two parties when Patterson Police Services deputies arrived.
Perez was arrested for brandishing a weapon.
Brittany England, 26, was arrested for robbery after she grabbed a cell phone out of a person’s hand during the altercation.
