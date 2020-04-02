The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about taking chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate. This advice came in the wake of reports of two individuals who took the substances to prevent the infection of COVID-19.
“Chloroquine phosphate, when used without a prescription and supervision of a healthcare provider, can cause serious health consequences, including death. Clinicians and public health officials should discourage the public from misusing non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate (a chemical used in home aquariums),” said the CDC in a statement issued on March 28.
One individual died shortly after arriving at the hospital, while the second individual was critically ill “with severe gastrointestinal symptoms and cardiac conduction abnormalities.”
A post from the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Facebook’s page echoed the dangers of trying to take non-pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate.
“Please know this is not advised. The CDC has issued a health alert asking people to not use chloroquine phosphate at home unless specifically prescribed by your physician. It could be dangerous,” said Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Chair Kristin Olsen on March 29.
The CDC stated that there are no routinely available pharmaceutical products that are US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 at this time.
Pharmaceutical chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate are approved by the FDA to treat specific medical conditions such as malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
“Currently, these medications are being studied and evaluated as a treatment for COVID-19; however, their efficacy to either prevent or treat this infection are unknown,” said the CDC. “In overdose situations or when used inappropriately, these medications can lead to severe toxicity, including cardiac rhythm disturbances such as prolonged QT, severe hypokalemia, cardiovascular collapse, seizures, coma and death. Inappropriate uses include taking commercially available non-pharmaceutical preparations, taking chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate without a prescription, and taking additional doses not recommended by a healthcare provider.”
The CDC advises against ingesting aquarium use products or any other chemicals that contain chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate without a prescription or medical supervision.
They ask that those that ingest it against this advice seek immediate medical attention if they are experiencing unexpected symptoms by contacting their healthcare provider. They can also call the poison center hotline at 1-800-222-1222.
Protect yourself
The CDC still recommends that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus by staying home as much as possible.
The virus is spread mainly from person-to-person and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
The best way to protect yourself is to practice good hygiene, wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
Recommended techniques such as social distancing while in public and to avoid close contact with people that are sick are still advised.
Stay home if you are sick
Be sure to cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow if none are available.
All tissues used need to be thrown in the trash immediately and wash your hands after.
The CDC still recommends that people clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, tables, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks and electronics) at home and in the workplace.
Common options for disinfecting surfaces include 70 percent or greater alcohol solutions and unexpired diluted bleach.
If one person is ill in the household, then the rest of the residents in that household also need to self-quarantine to help prevent further spreading.
Gloves should be worn when handling any items from a sick person including food, laundry, or other maintenance tasks like disposing of trash.
Wash your hands immediately after touching any of those objects or surfaces.
More information on preventative measures can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html
