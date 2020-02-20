The Irrigator recently forwarded a questionnaire to the candidates for the District 5 and District 10 races. Following are their responses. (Note: The Irrigator was unable to reach Robert Elliott..)
District 10
What are the most pressing issues facing the district right now, and what would your approach to addressing them be?
Michael Barkley, D
Donald Trump, in that with him in office the Republic is in imminent danger of ceasing to exist. Impeach him out, vote him out, keep investigating the financial hold Putin has over him and publicize the results, keep up the pressure, follow the lead of California corruption crusader Hiram Johnson and advocate the Federal adoption of initiative, referendum, and recall.
Ryan Blevins, D
CA10 is facing a variety of issues all at once, we drive for several hours a day just to get to work, the cost of healthcare and education are rising exponentially, and a combination of bad trade deals and technology are destroying our jobs in our district!
Josh Harder, Democrat
The most pressing issues facing folks in the Valley are the high cost of health care, homelessness, and access to water for our farmers. Since taking office, I have voted to cut prescription drug prices by up to 75 percent, introduced a bill to declare a homelessness emergency to help us address the problem, and brought $14 million in federal funding to the Central Valley for water projects. My approach is simple - listen to the needs of the Valley, cut through the partisan fighting, and work across the aisle to get things done.
Ted Howze, R
1. Lack of available and affordable healthcare.
I have personal experience with the failures of our current healthcare system that I’d never wish on another family. It’s broken and needs fixing. I support healthcare reforms that protects people with pre-existing conditions, remove roadblocks to care by giving doctors the final say - not insurers, promotes competition and technology to lower costs, and reduces prescription drug costs.
2. Our High cost of living
I am the only candidate endorsed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and I’ll work to make life in the valley more affordable by reducing regulations and getting government out of the way of family farmers and small businesses that drive our local economy.
3. Border Security and Immigration
We simply cannot have uncontrolled borders. They lead to human trafficking, predatory abuse of children and the exploitation of immigrant workers forced to compete for substandard wages. I will work with anyone who is willing to seriously reform our immigration system, increase border security, and make sure that “dreamers;” brought to this country as children without legal documentation are treated fairly as they seek to earn legal citizenship.
Marla Sousa Livengood, R
Lack of leadership and respect for those with differing political views has been felt across the nation. Here in the 10th Congressional District families struggle as Congress continues to prioritize political fights above our need for affordable healthcare and quality education.
I will advance legislation to allow people to purchase health care that suits their needs, as opposed to being forced into high priced comprehensive plans. I will work with the House Energy and Commerce Committee to advance policies that are both patient focused and market based.
I will work with the House Education and Labor Committee to advance a choice in education initiative. This will allow parents to take their hard-earned tax dollars and choose the school that best fits their child’s needs. I will also support vocational education institutions that teach students a trade to provide for themselves and their family and help keep good jobs in the Central Valley.
If elected, what would be your first goal?
Michael Barkley, D
No direct response given.
Robert Elliott
No direct response given.
Josh Harder, D
My goal is to build on the successes we’ve already achieved on behalf of the Central Valley. Last year we passed a law to finally give Navy Veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam the benefits they earned – after waiting decades. The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act was passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed into law by the President. But tens of thousands of Vietnam Veterans with certain health care conditions still aren’t getting the benefits they deserve. That’s why I introduced a bipartisan bill to make sure these heroes get the coverage they served and sacrificed to earn.
Ted Howze, R
Sit down with each individual member of Congress to find common ground with which to work on national solutions to important issues like healthcare, immigration reform and infrastructure improvement.
Marla Sousa Livengood, R
As a wife and mother of three, I know how hard it is for Valley families to make ends meet. In Congress, I will draw on my legislative and regulatory experience to advance policies to help working class families like mine.
What is your highest priority for this office?
Michael Barkley, D
No direct response given.
Ryan Blevins, D
My highest priority is to establish a Universal Basic Income, because it will help solve many of these issues at once. How to fund? There are many ideas being discussed. A combination of them will help us nickel and dime our way up to $1,000 per month. Increasing taxes is one option. Federal projects, for example bridges, and using tolls as a universal income. Alaskan Permanent Fund model. Leasing federal land - the government owns a lot of land; it could be leased out or sold for a profit.
Josh Harder, D
My job is to be an independent, effective, and accessible representative for the Valley. In my first year in office, I sponsored more bills with Republicans than any other Democratic representative in the country, introduced over 30 bills and amendments to help Valley farmers, veterans, and law enforcement officers and held 18 public town halls.
Ted Howze, R
My highest priority is making sure our office and staff provide unmatched customer service to anyone needing help from their member of Congress.
Marla Sousa Livengood, R
My highest priority is to serve the constituents of the 10th Congressional District; this includes navigating the Federal maze on behalf of Valley families. For the past 20-years, I have worked to ensure the needs of the Valley are not forgotten in Washington, DC or Sacramento.
Anything you’d like to add?
Michael Barkley, D
No direct response given.
Ryan Blevins, D
Josh Harder, D
There’s a lot of noise coming out of Washington – and every day I wake up frustrated by the corruption and polarization in Congress. I’ve focused on cutting through the noise, listening to the needs of our district and getting things done. I’ve held 18 town halls just in my first year--more than any member in Central Valley history so I can hear directly from you about your priorities. Second, I’ve worked with anyone, Republican or Democrat to advance our priorities. I get breakfast every week with 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats. That’s how we’ve passed bills to improve veteran’s health care and support law enforcement. It’s been the honor of my life to serve my community and I would be honored to have your support.
Ted Howze, R
I was raised on Central Valley farms by working class parents and put myself through both college and veterinary school while working as a firefighter and EMT. For the last twenty-five years I’ve served local valley dairy farmers as a large animal veterinarian and I’m thrilled to have the overwhelming support of Stanislaus County farmers and local community leaders.
Marla Sousa Livengood, R
Like many in the Valley, I grew up working my family’s farm. I never intended to get involved with policy – in fact I didn’t know what it was until I had an opportunity to do an ag policy internship that opened my eyes to role the federal government plays in our daily life. God has blessed me with the knowledge, skills and experiences essential to serving the people of the 10th Congressional District. I would be honored to serve you.
District 5
Following are the District 5 candidate responses for the same questions. (Note: No response received from Mike Kline.)
What are the most pressing issues facing the district right now, and what would your approach to addressing them be?
Channce Condit
To improve the quality of life for the residents of District 5. This would include; public safety, economic development and fighting for our water rights against the state water board. District 5 has historically been underserved compared to the rest of the county. We need a strong voice willing to speak up and bring accountability and responsiveness to county government.
Tom Hallinan
The most pressing issues facing the district right now are Public Safety (including rural crime); Water Related Issues; Homelessness and Economic Development. I will take a collaborative approach working with all parties. I believe this is why I have the support listed below.
If elected, what would be your first goal?
Channce Condit
I will establish regular office hours for the residents of Patterson and the rest of District 5.
Our cities should be treated with more fairness regarding tax equity and I will use my experience as an Economic Development Specialist to help move the Crowslanding Air Base forward. We must create economic opportunities locally.
Tom Hallinan
My first goal would be to address the issues discussed above, and others as they arise.
What is your highest priority for this office?
Channce Condit
To be a representative for the residents and taxpayers of District 5. Too many times elected officials forget they work for the people not the government bureaucracy. I will always make accessibility the cornerstone of my service.
Tom Hallinan
My highest priority will be to continue to engage with the residents of District 5 – showing them that I will be available at all times – not just election time.
Anything you’d like to add?
Channce Condit
All of us that are running for Supervisor currently serve the City of Ceres. Two of us are Councilmembers and the other is the City Attorney. It is an honor to have the endorsement of the only two public safety organizations that actually have worked with all three of us. The Ceres Professional Firefighters and The Ceres Police Officers Association both endorse my candidacy for County Supervisor. They know that I will stand up for the residents and fight to ensure District 5 is treated fairly.
Tom Hallinan
I have worked for 25 years on the West Side and am honored to have received all of the support listed above. I know you well - and will serve you well.
