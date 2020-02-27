The Irrigator has received two more responses from candidates. Their answers are below.
District 10: Bob Elliott, R
What are the most pressing issues facing the district right now, and what would your approach to addressing them be?
Two of the most pressing issues facing our district are illegal immigration and increasing homelessness. To address the issue of illegal immigration, we must secure our borders and establish an effective guest worker program. To effectively address homelessness, we must collaborate at all levels of government—federal, state, and local—to achieve success. We need to increase shelter bed space, address the mental health problems and substance abuse issues that are prevalent among the homeless population, and we must also restore individual accountability in the process.
If elected, what would be your first goal?
issues in Congress, is to be an advocate for our Valley. The people of 10th District deserve an experienced leader who understands the district and answers to the people who live HERE, not to Bay Area millionaires or Washington insiders. The people of our District deserve a representative who will focus on issues that will make their lives better and more prosperous. My mission is to bring common sense and responsibility to government. I believe that the leadership experience I gained from serving our country in the military, as well as serving my community as County Supervisor, both uniquely qualify me over any other candidate in this race.
What is your highest priority for this office?
The most fundamental responsibility of government at any level is to provide for the safety and security of the citizens it represents. Legislators must provide responsible legislation to accomplish that. Legislators must also ensure that your tax dollars are used wisely and spent responsibly. You deserve a government that is accountable, that focuses on results. You deserve “common sense” in government. My commitment to you—my mission—is to do my best to deliver common sense and responsibility in government.
Anything you’d like to add?
In the upcoming election, voters will be presented with a clear choice between a very liberal Democrat, and me. Josh Harder believes that more government, more taxes and less freedom are the answers to our problems. I represent a better choice. I am a conservative Republican who has not just talked about the greatness of freedom, but has spent a lifetime actually serving that cause and defending it. I am the only candidate in this race who has actually been a leader of both military and civilian personnel. I have never forgotten the West Point values--Duty, Honor, Country - and will take those values with me to Washington, DC.
District 5: Mike Kline
What are the most pressing issues facing the district right now, and what would your approach to addressing them be?
Homeless, I believe that we need to first help those that want the help and get them off the street and into housing, job or job skill training first. Let’s not forget about the other homeless but let’s first make the effort to make a dint then work on those that will take time and progress.
If elected, what would be your first goal?
Crows Landing Naval Base with infrastructure to be shovel ready for development.
What is your highest priority for this office?
Getting the infrastructure in place for shovel ready projects this will bring in development for business this creating local jobs along with building the economy to support local government without raising taxes for services needed for Public Safety, Social Services, Transportation.
Anything you’d like to add?
I have the experience needed to work with current board members along with other agencies to get things done. With 8 years under my belt on the Ceres City Council working through budgets, labor negotiations, zoning I will be able to come in prepared and ready to work.
