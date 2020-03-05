Monday’s meeting opened up with presidents of the Associated Student Body from Patterson High, Del Puerto High School, Creekside Middle School, and Walnut Grove giving an update on the student activities in the area before two Patterson Joint Unified School District Employees were honored for all the hard work and dedication they have shown to the profession.
Apricot Valley para educator Coleen Sullivan was the first to receive recognition. “We really appreciate the fact that they (students) have something to look forward to every week,” Principal of Apricot Valley Toney Henry said. “It’s really nice to have you on our staff not only for what you do for the kids in the classroom but your support of everything we do.”
Walnut Grove’s Carla Wisdom was also honored for her work with the employee of the month award.
“Mrs. Wisdom goes the extra mile for students who need extra support to succeed. She strives to learn what motivates each student and designs and adapts lessons to best meet the academic and emotional needs of her students. Mrs. Wisdom warmly welcomes students that other teachers have struggled with and finds ways to assure them that they are valuable and loved,” Walnut Grove kindergarten teacher Judy Jenkins said.
Creekside Review
Creekside Middle School Principal Cathy Aumoeualogo gave a presentation on the Total Quality Review (TQR). This year the Patterson Unified School District is performing two full TQR visits in the district. One visit will occur in the fall and the other in the spring. The process was put in place to review the progress of the site from an academic, climate and facility perspective.
The report was presented in five areas of emphasis with each area giving out commendations and recommendations depending on how the school was evaluated to have met each strategy criteria.
Mental Health Services/Securly
Director of Student Services Tracy Manzoni provided an overview of the district’s mental health services and the use of the Securly software to help monitor students’ use of school-issued Google Chromebooks. Students are issued Chromebooks and can take them home beginning in sixth grade.
“It is our responsibility to ensure that the environment is safe for our students,” Manzoni said.
Securly was founded in 2013 with the intention of keeping kids safe online according to their website. The website states the program forms tools that help adults create kid friendlier internet with artificial intelligence that recognizes signs of bullying and risks of self-harm.
“Securly is a filtering company that provides online safety for all of our schools,” Manzoni said. “It’s a cloud-based web filter for every Chromebook device for our schools in our district. It has artificial intelligence-based monitoring of bullying, self-harm and violence. It also provides real-time scanning with AI-based notifications for bullying, self-harm and violence.”
Manzoni shared data gathered from Sept. 1, 2019, through Feb. 5, 2020.
Of the 11,519,667 websites visited by students during that period, 247,667 were blocked by the program. A total of 89% of those blocked websites were denied because of gaming. Eight percent were blocked due to them being proxy sites (these are sites that students are attempting to access to go around blocked websites), three percent due to pornography and one percent were blocked due to gambling.
Along with filtering what students can access on their computers, the program also scans for keywords and the sentiment of phrases to identify instances of bullying, self-harm or violence. Should an account be flagged a staff member at the district office is alerted.
“That person is trained to determine whether it’s concerning or perhaps it is something that has to do with a project going on in class. She can determine that based on the content,” Manzoni said. “If she determines it is of concern and needs to be addressed, it’s then sent to the site administration and school counselors if there are school counselors on site. It is up to the personnel to address the alert.”
It is important to note that these figures are only data gathered from the Chromebooks issued by the school. Should a student use another computer or phone at home, the filters will not work, and data will not be gathered since the program is not present on those devices.
Teacher shortage
Superintendent Phil Alfano shared information about the teacher shortage situation in California and drew links to the shortage problem and its relation to teacher retention issues due to affordable housing (or lack thereof) in Patterson.
“The simple reality is we would love to grow our own here, but in a community of twenty thousand people, the number of teachers generated in our area is not sufficient,” Alfano said. “We also know there is a shortage of affordable workforce housing for young teachers and our classified employees that aren’t ready to own a home. This is definitely problematic. I hear it from teachers that are single that don’t want to buy a 3,000-square foot home,” Alfano said. “When we lose a teacher to Turlock it’s because they live in Turlock. Every single teacher in the past few years is leaving for a community they already live in and it makes sense. Our salaries are competitive. They’ve been above the median for at least 12 years,” he said, but pointed out that commuting “40 minutes one way to work,” results in a cost to teachers. “Now ironically when we hire teachers from outside Stanislaus County, they are more than happy to live in Patterson, but again there’s no affordable housing for them. That’s the sad reality.”
Alfano shared that projects such as the Casa del Maestro project in Santa Clara in 2002 or how a similar project that took place in the Jefferson Union High School District in 2018 have been looked at as a source of ideas that might be implemented in Patterson.
“Jefferson Union High School District became the first in 2018 to issue general obligation bonds to construct future housing and broke ground on those last month,” Alfano said, adding that the Measure N bond on Tuesday’s ballot is the same funding mechanism. “This is a new strategy,” Alfano said, “and is something that the legislature had given us in the form of legislation that we can undertake.”
Alfano shared that the program’s goal is to not only provide affordable housing, but also a path to homeownership.
Measure N
According to polling figures provided at the meeting, a total of 72 percent of voters across all demographics and 81 percent of school staff supported the proposal in scientific polling done by the district less than a year ago. A total of 73 percent of Patterson residents agreed that there is a lack of affordable housing in the community.
The cost of the measure to property owners will be 3.9 cents per $100 or $40 per $100,000.
“When we issue our own general obligation bonds at the local level, we are guaranteed that every single penny gets spent here in Patterson on what it was proposed for,” Alfano said
Alfano shared that Measure N would help initially construct 30-45 rental units to help alleviate the housing shortage. Below-market rents and down payment assistance would provide employees the ability to save and buy a home in Patterson. The units would be constructed on property already owned by the district, meaning there would be no additional cost to purchase property (the land).
“It’s going to require some out-of-the-box thinking as we move forward. Measure N is again one tool potentially for our arsenal. I think a very valuable tool if it passes that we will have that other districts don’t,” Alfano said.
Action items passed
A total of 10 items were passed by all six school board members (unanimously) on Monday.
- Assembly Bill 1200, public disclosure for 2019-20, 2020-21 school year was passed. The AB 1200 bill requires local education agencies to publicly disclose the provisions of all collective bargaining agreements before the enactment of the district final budget.
- The board approved a Sunshine Proposal from the California School Employee Association, Patterson #174 to the Patterson Joint Unified School District. The approval of the sunshine proposals will start the negotiation process with CSEA Patterson #174 for the 2019-20 school year.
- An approval was given to discard unusable or obsolete equipment from the Nutrition Service Department. The items approved for disposal are a Crescor Food Warmer and a Blodgett double oven.
- Also approved was the disposal of obsolete or unusable E-waste material.
- The board approved 33 district contracts as part of Board Policy 3300, Education Code Section 17605 and Public Contract Code 20111.
- A proposal/agreement between Telcion Communications Group and Patterson Joint Unified School District to purchase, configure and deploy Hybrid Cisco VoIP Solution was approved.
- Approved to elect Faye Lane to CSBA’s Delegate Assembly, Subregion 8-C (Stanislaus County)
- Approval of second reading of Board Policies and Board Bylaws: BB9323, BP0460, BP0520, BP0520.1, BP1431, BP4119.22, BP4216, BP5131, BP5132, BP5142 and BP7140.
- n Approved overnight travel for two Patterson High staff and six students to HOSA Medical Careers competition in Long Beach from April 1-5, 2020.
- Approved out of state travel for one administrator, one teacher from Creekside Middle School to attend the California Activities Directors Association conference in Reno, NV from March 3-7, 2020.
- Approved out of country travel for 16 students from Patterson High School and four adults to Europe for an Educational tour of London, Paris and Rome from June 18-27, 2020. It should be noted that the cost is paid by the participants.
