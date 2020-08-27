Cal Fire officials lifted the evacuation warning for residents living in the Diablo Grande Community and Diablo Grande Parkway area at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Residents are asked to stay prepared and current on fire conditions in the area.
Residents returning to their homes to assess any potential damage are advised to use caution and be aware that hazardous conditions may exist. Trees and poles with deep charring, particularly if still smoking, should be considered hazardous.
The public is advised to stay clear and report to PG&E if any electrical wires are found on the ground. Downed lines can be reported by leaving the area immediately and calling 911, then calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
PG&E wildfire information can be accessed at www.pge.com/wildfiresafety
Propane information before, during and after a fire can be found at https://cdn.propane.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Wildfire-Guidelines.pdf
