Cal Fire lifted all evacuation orders and warnings for Stanislaus County at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
A total of 377,471 acres have burned since the SCU Lightning Complex blazes began on Aug. 16. Fire activity has destroyed over 50 structures in the region. Sunday’s report showed the fire at 50% contained.
The lifted evacuation orders include Del Puerto Canyon Road residents in Stanislaus County, who were ordered to evacuate their homes on Aug. 17, making it nearly two weeks since the initial order was put in place.
Residents are asked to stay prepared and current on fire conditions in the area.
Residents returning to their homes to assess any potential damage are advised to use caution and be aware that hazardous conditions may exist. Trees and poles with deep charring, particularly if still smoking, should be considered hazardous.
The public is advised to stay clear and report to PG&E if any electrical wires are found on the ground. Downed lines can be reported by leaving the area immediately and calling 911, then calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
PG&E wildfire information can be accessed at www.pge.com/wildfiresafety
Propane information before, during and after a fire can be found at https://cdn.propane.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Wildfire-Guidelines.pdf
