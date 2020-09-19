Fatal traffic collision

A traffic collision on the Tracy Boulevard on-ramp to Westbound Interstate 205 during the evening hours of Friday, Sept. 18, has claimed two Patterson High School students' lives.
The deaths have been confirmed by local law enforcement and Patterson Joint Unified School District officials.
California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Circumstances surrounding the collision and the names of the deceased have not been released.
