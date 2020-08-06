OAKLAND, Calif. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is updating Stanislaus County, CA flood maps in 2020. New maps identify the current flood hazards and provide data to guide building officials, contractors, and homeowners make effective mitigation decisions, thereby contributing to safer and more resilient communities.
Before the new Stanislaus County Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) become effective, there is a 90-day appeal period from July 30 to October 28, 2020. During that time, residents with technical and scientific information, such as detailed hydraulic or hydralogic data, can appeal the flood risk information on the preliminary maps.
Flood hazards are dynamic and change frequently for many reasons, including weather patterns, erosion, and community development. FEMA, Stanislaus County, and the cities of Ceres, Modesto, Newman, and Patterson worked together to collect new or updated flood hazard data to modernize the flood maps and reflect these changes, which may also affect building or insurance requirements.
The local mapping project is part of a nationwide effort led by FEMA to increase local knowledge of flood risks and support actions to address and reduce the effects of flooding on new and improved structures. FEMA encourages residents to review the preliminary flood maps to learn about local flood risks, potential future flood insurance requirements, and identify any concerns or questions about the information provided.
Risk of flooding affects almost every corner of the nation. In total, 98% of counties have experienced a flood event, which makes floods the most common and widespread of all weather-related natural disasters.
You can view the preliminary FIRMs at http://www.fema.gov/preliminaryfloodhazarddata
For further details, visit http://www.stancounty.com/planning/bp/floodplain-management.shtm or contact Stanislaus County at (209) 498-7898, (209) 525-4130 or (209) 565-6557.
