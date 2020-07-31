A fire that started in the dry river bottom just north of Marshall Road near Tulip Avenue burned through overgrown brush and trees before being contained at 22 acres on Friday, July 31.
The fire initially threatened several houses and outbuildings, but there were no structural losses and no injuries.
The multi-agency response included West Stanislaus, Newman, Turlock Rural, Burbank Paradise, and other departments that were able to protect the structures.
The wind kicked up and helped push the fire north/northeast further away from homes and barns.
Residents were seen protecting their properties and aiding in fire suppression with water hoses while others raced to relocate rabbits and other livestock from areas near the active fire.
Article updated on Friday, July 31, at 10:40 p.m. Article originally published on Friday, July 31, at 2:43 p.m.
