February 17
11:46 a.m.: Medical assist on Mesa Creek Drive.
5:07 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on South Fourth Street.
6:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Pinto Way.
February 18
2:59 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Ward Avenue at Heartland Ranch Avenue.
February 19
11:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Blue Heron Drive.
February 20
1:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Barros Street.
6:38 p.m.: Citizen complaint on Rogers Road.
7:04 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on North First Street at West Las Palmas Avenue.
7:50 p.m.: Medical assist on North First Street at Walnut Avenue.
8:26 p.m.: Medical aid on Osprey Drive.
10:35 p.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
February 21
10:28 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
2:00 p.m.: Ring or jewelry removal on West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:43 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Garden Patch Way.
4:49 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue at North Hartley Street.
5:00 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
5:00 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue.
6:27 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
February 22
2:37 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on South Third Street at D Street.
9:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Rosemary Drive.
1:57 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
8:20 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Calvinson Parkway.
10:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Samantha Creek Drive.
February 23
6:53 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Philomena Court.
11:30 p.m.: Medical assist on Red Robin Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
February 17
10:27 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on N I-5.
11:39 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Highway 33.
3:00 p.m.: Medical assist on S I-5.
3:52 p.m.: Medical assists on Grapevine Drive.
3:53 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Zacharias Road at Raines Road.
8:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Locust Avenue.
February 19
4:14 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional on Lemon Avenue.
February 20
8:21 p.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
February 21
4:21 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Grayson Road.
4:49 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue.
5:00 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
February 22
11:30 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on N I-5.
11:54 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on S I-5.
February 23
9:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Magnolia Avenue.
6:09 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Ash Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.