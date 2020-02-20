February 10
11:48 a.m.: Medical aid on South Sixth Street.
5:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Romanov Court.
8:06 p.m.: Medical aid on Arambel Drive.
February 11
4:36 a.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
3:31 p.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire - unintentional on Bella Flora Lane.
5:59 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
February 12
1:12 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
6:31 a.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Sycamore Avenue.
12:01 p.m.: Medical assist on I Street at North Second Street.
5:36 p.m.: Medical assist on South Fifth Street.
8:15 p.m.: Medical aid on Plaza.
February 13
12:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Paramatta Drive.
8:09 p.m.: Person in distress on Kestrel Drive.
9:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Mary Jane Avenue.
11:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
February 14
7:26 a.m.: Person in distress on Amberina Court.
5:13 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Park Center Drive at Sperry Avenue.
February 15
2:52 a.m.: Person in distress on Ward Avenue.
8:23 a.m.: Medical assist on H Street.
2:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Garden Patch way.
8:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
February 16
8:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
11:08 p.m.: Water evacuation on South Fourth Street.
West Stan Fire Prot Dist
February 10
10:35 a.m.: Authorized controlled burning on N I-5.
11:33 a.m.: Public service assistance on West Hamilton Road.
3:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Smith Street.
February 11
5:39 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on S I-5.
8:17 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Davis Road.
1:37 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Hills Ferry Road.
4:16 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Howard Road.
4:17 p.m.: Extrication, rescue on Vintner Circle.
6:42 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Apricot Avenue.
February 12
6:31 a.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Sycamore Avenue.
9:13 p.m.: Extinguishing system activation due to malfunction on Lemon Avenue.
February 13
6:20 a.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
4:31 p.m.: Small grass fire on West Marshall Road at Highway 33.
February 14
5:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Walt Avenue.
February 15
1:18 a.m.: Extinguishing system activation due to malfunction on Lemon Avenue.
4:37 p.m.: Dispatched, unable to locate on N I-5.
10:28 p.m.: Medical assist on East Stuhr Road.
February 16
9:23 a.m.: Roadside fire on Welty Road at West Hamilton Road.
11:28 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on N I-5.
