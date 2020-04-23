April 13
12:39 p.m.: Medical assist on Mary Jane Avenue.
11:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
April 14
8:01 a.m.: Person in distress on North Third Street.
4:49 p.m.: Medical aid on Renzo Lane.
April 15
4:08 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Baldwin Road and Sperry Avenue.
4:38 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
10:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Daylilly Lane.
April 16
10:52 p.m.: Medical aid on Mackilhaffy Drive.
April 17
12:35 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
1:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
1:30 p.m.: Medical aid on Mendocino Creek Drive.
April 18
6:13 a.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on South First Street.
7:06 p.m.: Medical assist on South Seventh Street.
April 19
2:21 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Sperry Avenue and South Second Street.
3:03 a.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire on corner of North Second Street and J Street.
11:25 a.m.: Medical aid on Portrait Lane.
4:31 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
6:17 p.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
9:15 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on North Fifth Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Department
April 14
6:16 a.m.: Public service assistance on Highway 33.
11:11 a.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on Fink Road.
April 15
12:28 p.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire near Mulberry Avenue and Vineyard Avenue.
1:10 p.m.: Trash or rubbish fire contained near Eucalyptus Avenue and Elm Avenue.
1:30 p.m.: Medical assist on Orchard Road.
April 16
4:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Olive Avenue.
3:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Bartch Avenue.
April 17
2:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
4:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Elfers Road.
6:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Locust Avenue.
10:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Varietal Court.
10:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Magnolia Avenue.
April 18
9:05 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
April 19
7:05 a.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
1:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Orestimba Road.
9:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Stakes Street.
