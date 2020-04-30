April 20
9:53 a.m.: Medical aid on Brahma Street.
4:23 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on corner of Heartland Ranch Avenue and Ward Avenue.
6:23 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Marshall Road and Highway 33.
April 21
4:43 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on East Las Palmas Avenue.
8:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
11:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Van Gogh Lane.
April 22
12:30 a.m.: Medical assist on Orchid Lane.
11:21 a.m.: Medical aid on Highway 33.
12:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Bartch Avenue.
1:49 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:36 p.m.: Medical aid on Pitscottie Lane.
9:13 p.m.: Medical aid on Mary Jane Avenue.
April 23
12:33 a.m.: Medical assist on Cougar Creek Drive.
2:56 a.m.: Medical aid on Berlin Way.
5:47 p.m.: Medical aid on Shasta Creek.
6:50 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
6:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
April 24
1:06 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
7:29 a.m.: Public service assistance on Osprey Drive.
10:00 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on South Seventh Street.
1:49 p.m.: Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire on corner of Jennings Road and West Monte Vista Avenue.
1:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
April 25
12:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Snake Creek Drive.
2:11 p.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
7:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Swan Drive.
April 26
1:30 a.m.: Special type of incident on Pipit Drive.
7:38 p.m.: Contained trash or rubbish fire on Brahma Street.
7:42 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Department
April 20
7:23 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on corner of East Marshall Road and Highway 33.
April 21
12:37 p.m.: Small grass fire on North Interstate 5.
7:41 p.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire on Highway 33.
April 22
10:43 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on corner of East Frank Cox Road and Highway 33.
11:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
9:48 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on corner of Elm Avenue and Eucalyptus Avenue.
April 23
9:00 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Frank Cox Road.
1:01 p.m.: Building fire on East Barnhart Road.
April 24
11:26 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
2:06 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road.
April 25
11:29 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 and East Marshall Road.
6:26 p.m.: Medical assist on South Interstate 5 off ramp.
7:58 p.m.: Smoke check on Jessie Street.
April 26
5:37 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Interstate 5.
11:58 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Bell Road.
