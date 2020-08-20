August 10
6:31 a.m.: Medical assist on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
7:58 a.m.: Medical aid on Summer Phlox Lane.
9:32 a.m.: Medical aid on Imperial Lily Drive.
12:47 a.m.: Public service assistance on Van Gogh Lane.
2:42 p.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire on Olive Avenue.
4:31 p.m.: EMS canceled upon arrival on Bella Flora Lane.
August 11
9:39 a.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
10:10 a.m.: Medical aid on Speno Drive.
6:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Gannet Lane.
10:56 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
August 12
11:30 a.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
12:38 p.m.: Medical aid on Washburn Street.
1:59 p.m.: Medical aid on K Street.
2:31 p.m.: Medical aid on Placer Creek Drive.
August 13
12:37 p.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
1:56 p.m.: Medical aid on South Seventh Street.
August 14
8:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Baldwin Road and Shearwater Drive.
9:29 a.m.: Medical aid on South Del Puerto Avenue.
5:32 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Pipit Drive.
August 15
7:22 a.m.: Public service assistance on Snow Creek Lane.
8:06 a.m.: Medical aid on Portrait Lane.
8:18 a.m.: Medical assist on Illusion Court.
8:27 p.m.: Medical assist on North First Street.
August 16
5:29 a.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
6:31 a.m.: Special outside fire on Samantha Creek Drive.
8:08 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Speno Drive.
10:47 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
12:33 p.m.: Fires in structures other than in a building on Labrador Court.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 10
8:47 a.m.: Extinguishing system activation on Lemon Avenue.
2:42 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Olive Avenue.
8:27 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
August 11
2:17 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Zacharias Road.
3:28 a.m.: Medical assist on Cabernet Court.
6:58 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
9:11 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on North Interstate 5.
5:56 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Villa Manucha Road.
11:06 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Laird Street.
August 12
No calls reported.
August 13
5:04 a.m.: Chemical spill or leak on South McCracken Road.
5:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Anderson Road.
6:32 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
August 14
10:43 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on North Interstate 5.
7:35 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Highway 33.
August 15
12:33 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Highway 33.
3:06 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Grayson Road.
7:55 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Maze Boulevard and McCracken Road.
1:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Pomelo Avenue.
8:10 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Dodds Road.
August 16
7:00 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
8:45 p.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire on Highway 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.