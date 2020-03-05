February 24
11:01 a.m.: Medical assist on Mesa Creek Drive.
12:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
2:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
5:23 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on corner of West Las Palmas Avenue and North First Street.
February 25
12:35 a.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
3:48 a.m.: Medical assist on Lily Court.
9:54 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Plaza.
10:54 a.m.: Medical assist on Summer Lane.
6:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Mallard Creek Court.
February 26
8:29 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional on Westfield Lane.
9:29 a.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
11:56 a.m.: Extrication of victim(s) from vehicle on South Third Street.
1:47 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Park Center Drive.
7:59 p.m.: Special type of incident on North Interstate 5.
9:01 p.m.: Medical assist on Skimmer Drive.
9:27 p.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
9:43 p.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
February 27
11:08 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on North Seventh Street.
12:00 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Sycamore and Walnut Avenue.
12:54 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Walnut Avenue.
4:59 p.m.: Person in distress on Tyler Court.
5:38 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
10:06 p.m.: Special type of incident on Periwinkle Drive.
February 28
5:37 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
8:42 a.m.: Medical aid on Hammon Court.
9:00 a.m.: Medical aid on Ward Avenue.
11:43 a.m.: Medical assist on Peregrine Drive.
1:43 p.m.: Medical aid on Weber Avenue.
5:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Peregrine Drive.
6:51 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
9:48 p.m.: Medical assist on Nostalgia Avenue.
February 29
2:10 a.m.: Medical aid on Nubian Street.
6:01 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Sperry Avenue.
9:19 a.m.: Person in distress on Finster Street.
2:10 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
5:15 p.m.: Medical assist on Oakwood Lane.
7:20 p.m.: Medical assist on E Street.
7:33 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
March 1
6:17 a.m.: Medical assist on Cliff Swallow Drive.
10:06 a.m.: Medical aid on Sorrel Court.
12:33 p.m.: Special type of incident on North Interstate 5.
5:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Grebe Lane.
9:17 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
9:46 p.m.: Building fire on East Marshall Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.