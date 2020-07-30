July 20
8:53 a.m.: Medical assist on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
9:08 p.m.: Medical aid on Fall Avenue.
July 21
1:36 a.m.: Person in distress on Bella Flora Lane.
2:12 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Yellowhammer Drive.
4:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Juarez Court.
5:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
July 22
12:05 a.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
5:53 p.m.: Medical aid on H Street.
6:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Chase Street.
July 23
5:21 a.m.: Medical aid on E Street.
9:52 a.m.: Public service assistance on Rose Avenue.
12:27 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
1:53 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on North Second and M Street.
4:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Yellowhammer Drive.
5:48 p.m.: Medical assist on Spring Avenue.
July 24
12:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Chesterfield Drive.
1:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Palomino Way.
8:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Ivy Avenue.
11:00 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Plaza Circle.
2:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Madrone Lane.
7:17 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
8:00 p.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
July 25
12:50 p.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
1:24 p.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
4:41 p.m.: Medical aid on Cliff Swallow Drive.
8:47 p.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
11:01 p.m.: Medical aid on Romanov Court.
11:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Spring Avenue.
11:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
July 26
12:30 a.m.: Medical aid on Carly Creek Drive.
4:14 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
8:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Walker Ranch Parkway.
8:21 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
11:03 a.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
July 20
2:32 p.m.: Unable to locate on Maze Boulevard and North McCracken Road.
5:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Wilson Street.
8:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
July 21
10:37 a.m.: Authorized controlled burning on Bartch and South Del Puerto Avenue.
July 22
6:13 a.m.: Medical assist on South Interstate 5.
11:43 a.m.: Smoke check on West Hamilton Road.
4:25 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
July 23
9:52 a.m.: Public service assistance on Rose Avenue.
11:32 a.m.: Medical assist on Martha Street.
July 24
4:14 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
July 25
3:10 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
July 26
7:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
