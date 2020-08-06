July 27
12:44 p.m.: Medical assistance on Shearwater Drive.
4:22 p.m.: Medical aid on Longhorn Lane.
July 28
3:22 a.m.: Medical assistance on Park Center Drive.
4:47 a.m.: Medical aid on South Sixth Street.
7:49 a.m.: Medical assistance on Lavender Lane.
9:06 a.m.: Medical aid on Spring Avenue.
10:23 a.m.: Medical aid on Fawn Lily Drive.
11:16 a.m.: Medical aid on Leverton Drive.
9:03 p.m.: Medical assistance on Park Center Drive.
9:22 p.m.: Medical assistance on Plaza Circle.
July 29
5:59 a.m.: Search for person in water on Maze Boulevard.
6:40 a.m.: Medical assistance on Annamarie Avenue.
9:35 a.m.: Medical assistance on Kestrel Drive.
9:59 a.m.: Medical aid on Kestrel Drive.
6:34 p.m.: Medical aid on Rock Creek lane.
7:01 p.m.: Building fire on Millwood Drive.
10:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Leverton Drive.
July 30
1:42 a.m.: Medical aid on C Street.
3:15 a.m.: Medical aid on Torvend Way.
9:29 a.m.: Medical assistance on North Fifth Street.
4:00 p.m.: Search for person in water on Maze Boulevard.
11:05 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on L and North Second Street.
July 31
3:07 a.m.: Medical assistance on Clover Avenue.
4:47 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
7:27 a.m.: Medical aid on Renzo Lane.
8:10 a.m.: Medical assistance on South Fifth Street.
11:34 a.m.: Medical assistance on Pinto Way.
5:08 p.m.: Grass fire on Sycamore and Walnut Avenue.
August 1
4:52 a.m.: Medical aid on Clover Avenue.
4:45 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on North Salado Avenue and Plaza Circle.
11:28 p.m.: Medical assistance on Nostalgia Avenue.
August 2
1:51 a.m.: Medical aid on North Fifth Street.
10:02 a.m.: Medical assistance on Logan Way.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
July 28
10:48 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Oak Flat Road.
July 29
9:54 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
July 30
10:05 a.m.: Medical assistance on Welty Road.
4:20 p.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on South Interstate 5.
9:32 p.m.: Medical assistance on Prince Road.
July 31
11:28 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on East Marshall Road.
1:37 p.m.: Medical assistance on Grapevine Drive.
8:16 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on East Marshall Road.
August 1
7:45 a.m.: Grass fire on North McCracken Road and Maze Boulevard.
1:41 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Gaffery Road.
5:08 p.m.: Outside equipment fire on East Marshall and Alfalfa Road.
August 2
9:18 p.m.: Medical assistance on Bartch Avenue.
