June 1
11:01 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on corner of M and North Fifth Street.
8:27 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Zacharias and Rogers Road.
June 2
11:50 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
12:01 p.m.: Cultivated orchard or vineyard fire on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
10:49 p.m.: Public service assistance on corner of Sperry Avenue and Rogers Road.
June 3
12:03 a.m.: Medical aid on South Ninth Street.
6:33 a.m.: Public service assistance on Osprey Drive.
12:08 p.m.: Cultivated orchard or vineyard fire on corner of Keystone Pacific Parkway and Park Center Drive.
4:40 p.m.: Public service assistance on Hunter Creek Drive.
4:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
5:59 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Shearwater Drive.
8:17 p.m.: Cultivated orchard or vineyard fire on corner of Rogers and Zacharias Road.
June 4
7:22 a.m.: Public service assistance on Hunter Creek Drive.
2:39 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on corner of Diablo Grande Parkway and Oak Flat Road.
8:11 p.m.: False alarm or false call on Phlox Drive.
9:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Orchid Lane.
June 5
9:50 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency at California Aqueduct north of Sperry Avenue.
11:56 a.m.: Unintentional detector activation, no fire on Plaza.
2:41 p.m.: Medical aid on North Third Street.
6:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
6:50 p.m.: Medical assist on North First Street.
8:48 p.m.: Medical aid on Angus Street.
8:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Demsey Place.
9:08 p.m.: Medical assist on Paramatta Drive.
June 6
12:34 a.m.: Medical aid on Palomino Way.
1:16 a.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
10:11 a.m.: Medical assist on Barros Street.
3:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Imperial Lily Drive.
5:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Leverton Drive.
6:18 p.m.: Medical aid on Buckskin Way.
8:07 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Brahma Street.
June 7
10:27 a.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
11:23 a.m.: Medical assist on South First Street.
6:40 p.m.: Person in distress on Blue Heron Drive.
9:30 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Olive Avenue.
10:43 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Hardin Road.
West Stanislaus Fire Department
June 1
1:25 a.m.: Lock-out on Ingram Creek Road.
11:21 a.m.: Roadside grass fire on River Road.
2:46 p.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill at South Interstate 5 Rest Area.
3:33 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Smith Street.
8:46 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Sycamore Avenue.
June 2
11:50 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
1:37 p.m.: Roadside grass fire on River Road.
3:29 p.m.: Medical assist on East Marshall Road.
5:15 p.m.: Medical assist on Laird Street.
June 3
10:51 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
10:55 a.m.: Grass fire on North Interstate 5 off-ramp.
2:23 p.m.: Medical assist on East Marshall Road.
8:32 p.m.: Grass fire on Fruit and Elm Avenue.
June 4
2:39 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Diablo Grande Parkway and Oak Flat Road.
11:44 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Lemon Avenue.
June 5
5:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Road.
5:48 p.m.: Medical assist on Mulberry Avenue.
9:24 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on River Road.
10:51 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on East Las Palmas Avenue.
June 6
5:39 p.m.: Fire in mobile property used as fixed residence on West Main Street.
June 7
4:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Haidlen Avenue.
9:30 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Olive Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.