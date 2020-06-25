June 15
2:04 a.m.: Public service assistance on Oasis Lane.
4:52 a.m.: Public service assistance on Hunter Creek Drive.
5:28 a.m.: Medical aid on Messer Place.
9:19 a.m.: Medical assist on Orchid Lane.
10:20 a.m.: Medical aid on Marisa Drive.
12:08 p.m.: Medical aid on North Seventh Street.
12:28 p.m.: Smoke or odor removal on Ward Avenue.
12:43 p.m.: Medical aid on Summer Lane.
1:30 p.m.: Medial aid on North Fifth Street.
3:23 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
June 16
11:07 a.m.: Medical assist on Jewel Flower Drive.
1:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Cougar Creek Drive.
2:44 p.m.: Medical aid on North Third Street.
11:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Marisa Drive.
June 17
12:37 a.m.: Public service assistance on Hunter Creek Drive.
1:04 a.m.: Medical assist on Jewel Flower Drive.
7:24 a.m.: Person in distress on Summer Lane.
11:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Thrush Drive.
5:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Cougar Creek Drive.
6:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Osprey Drive.
7:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
June 18
12:51 a.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
3:35 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
June 19
12:05 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
8:56 a.m.: Medical assist on Jewel Flower Drive.
11:11 a.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Del Puerto Canyon Road and Diablo Grande Parkway.
1:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Periwinkle Drive.
5:32 p.m.: No incident found on arrival at dispatch address on Sperry Avenue and Walker Ranch Parkway.
8:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Orange Blossom Lane.
10:52 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency at Scarlet Lane.
June 20
12:41 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
3:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Wever Avenue.
4:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Spooner Court.
10:46 a.m.: Central station malicious false alarm on Pipit Drive.
2:34 p.m.: Water problem at Jake Creek Drive.
3:28 p.m.: Medical aid on Millwood Drive.
4:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Jake Creek Drive.
4:32 p.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
4:38 p.m.: Medical aid on Oakwood Lane.
4:41 p.m.: Medical assist on North First Street.
5:23 p.m.: Public service assistance on Scarlet Lane.
8:28 p.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
9:09 p.m.: Accident or potential accident on Walker Ranch Parkway.
June 21
5:11 a.m.: Public service assistance on Hunter Creek Drive.
6:01 a.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
12:44 p.m.: False alarm on Moray Way.
6:17 p.m.: Public service assistance on Spring Avenue.
6:56 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
9:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Paint Way.
10:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Paint Way.
West Stanislaus Fire Department
June 15
11:54 a.m.: Special outside fire on West Ike Crow Road.
1:28 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Old Las Palmas Avenue.
June 16
5:43 a.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
7:59 a.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on Vineyard Avenue.
10:23 a.m.: Person in distress on Vintner Circle.
June 17
12:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Jacks Place.
7:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Grapevine Drive.
June 18
10:29 a.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Lane.
6:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Grayson Road.
8:37 p.m.: Medical assist on East Hamilton Road.
June 19
10:00 a.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on Haidlen Avenue.
11:11 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
1:20 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
June 20
8:39 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Vineyard Avenue.
June 21
9:50 a.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on South Interstate 5.
2:14 p.m.: Medical aid on Hale Road.
