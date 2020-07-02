June 22
6:37 a.m.: Medical aid on Ivy Avenue.
7:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Hollyhock Circle.
10:04 a.m.: Public service assistance on Roxanne Drive.
10:15 a.m.: System malfunction on Orange Avenue.
3:37 p.m.: Medical aid on Demsey Place.
5:06 p.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
8:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Beaver Creek Drive.
10:29 p.m.: Water problem on Canyon Court.
10:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Jake Creek Drive.
11:36 p.m.: Person in distress on Amberina Court.
June 23
12:05 a.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
1:50 p.m.: Heat detector activation due to malfunction on North Seventh Street.
4:41 p.m.: Medical aid on Beaver Creek Drive.
6:52 p.m.: Medical aid on corner of South Salado Avenue and South El Circulo.
7:45 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Speno Drive.
10:34 p.m.: Medical aid on Franquette Street.
June 24
3:46 a.m.: Person in distress on Osprey Drive.
9:30 a.m.: Person in distress on Spring Avenue.
10:58 a.m.: Medical assist on Tuscany Court.
1:09 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Highway 33 and Fruit Avenue.
1:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Placer Creek Drive.
6:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Franquette Street.
7:35 p.m.: Medical aid on South El Circulo.
June 25
4:44 a.m.: Local alarm system, malicious false alarm on Speno Drive.
11:03 a.m.: Gas leak on North Sixth Street.
1:42 p.m.: Medical aid on Wood Creek Drive.
June 26
2:06 p.m.: Detector activation no fire or unintentional on Cougar Creek Drive.
5:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Osprey Drive.
5:53 p.m.: Extinguishing system activation due to malfunction on Sperry Avenue.
June 27
4:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Toggenburg Street.
June 28
10:12 a.m.: Medical aid on Paint Way.
10:18 a.m.: Public service assistance on East Las Palmas Avenue.
10:43 a.m.: Medical assist on Sweetwood Lane.
10:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Squash Creek Lane.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
June 22
4:36 a.m.: Medical assist on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
2:24 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 and West Marshall Road.
8:54 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Bell Road.
June 23
6:37 a.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
10:07 a.m.: Outside equipment fire on Eastin Road.
11:51 a.m.: Medical assist on Draper Road.
12:17 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
June 24
11:41 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
1:09 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Highway 33.
11:51 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
June 25
8:55 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
3:39 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on North Interstate 5.
June 26
12:58 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Elm and Las Palmas Avenue.
8:44 p.m.: Medical aid on South Del Puerto Avenue.
June 27
11:48 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road.
1:02 p.m.: Grass fire on Highway 33.
2:14 p.m.: Medical aid on Grayson Road.
2:15 p.m.: Medical assist on Apricot Avenue.
June 28
8:22 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
10:23 p.m.: Small grass fire on Grayson Road.
