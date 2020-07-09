June 29
3:08 a.m.: Medical aid on Paint Way.
9:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Paramatta Drive.
7:04 p.m.: Medical assist on South Ninth Street.
8:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Imperial Lilly Drive.
June 30
7:23 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Ivy Avenue.
5:21 p.m.: Person in distress on Spring Avenue.
10:23 p.m.: Medical aid on Buckskin Way.
July 1
12:46 a.m.: Medical aid on Samantha Creek Drive.
8:51 a.m.: Medical aid on Miraggio Drive.
11:05 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
8:15 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
July 2
12:32 a.m.: Medical aid on Hunter Creek Drive.
1:13 p.m.: Building fire on Sanders Road.
6:00 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
July 3
3:20 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Second and D Street.
1:17 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:25 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sperry Avenue.
July 4
12:36 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fifth Street.
11:54 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on North Second Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
9:04 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Shearwater Drive.
9:25 p.m.: Building fire on Roadrunner Drive.
10:28 p.m.: Grass fire on American Eagle Avenue and Wigeon Lane.
11:09 p.m.: Building fire on Ivy Avenue.
11:34 p.m.: Special outside fire on Shearwater Drive.
11:47 p.m.: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Creekside Drive.
July 5
7:56 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:41 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
10:37 p.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
10:42 p.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
10:50 p.m.: Medical aid on Clover Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
June 29
5:13 a.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on North Interstate 5 on-ramp.
10:48 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5 on-ramp.
3:16 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
June 30
12:05 p.m.: Medical assist on Livingston Circle.
July 1
1:41 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Diablo Grande Parkway.
5:19 p.m.: Special type of incident on Highway 33.
9:01 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on East Stuhr Road.
July 2
12:04 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Vivian Road.
1:26 p.m.: Medical assist on Vintner Circle.
6:23 p.m.: Lock-out on North Interstate 5.
July 3
1:35 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Crows Landing Road.
July 4
4:45 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on North Interstate 5 on-ramp.
4:49 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
5:27 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Maze Boulevard.
9:08 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Poppy Avenue.
July 5
12:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Locust Avenue.
1:11 p.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
3:39 p.m.: Fire in motorhome, camper or recreational vehicle on South Interstate 5.
