June 8
11:04 a.m.: Building fire on Shearwater Drive.
8:52 p.m.: Cultivated orchard or vineyard fire on Rogers Road.
10:14 p.m.: Medical aid on C Street.
June 9
9:33 a.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
4:23 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Olive Avenue.
June 10
9:45 a.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
11:21 a.m.: Arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Mendocino Creek Drive.
6:45 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Yellowhammer Drive and James Burke Avenue.
8:21 p.m.: Medical aid on Peregrine Drive.
June 11
12:06 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fifth Street.
4:48 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Olive and Sycamore Avenue.
6:47 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
June 12
9:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Osprey Drive.
2:17 p.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
June 13
1:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Quince Avenue.
1:54 p.m.: Medical aid on Finster Street.
8:57 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Ward Avenue and North Second Street.
11:29 p.m.: Medical aid on Oasis Lane.
June 14
12:45 a.m.: Public service assistance on Hunter Creek Drive.
10:01 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
2:26 p.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
8:31 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Department
June 8
1:24 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Olive Avenue.
2:21 a.m.: Structure fire on West Grayson Road.
4:50 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road.
12:38 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on North Interstate 5.
1:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
10:45 p.m.: Medical assist on Minnie Street.
June 9
5:04 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North McCracken Road.
6:36 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5 on ramp.
4:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
9:44 p.m.: Grass fire on Orestimba Road.
June 10
1:21 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Bell Road.
June 11
1:06 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on North Interstate 5.
2:14 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
6:46 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
June 12
4:49 p.m.: Authorized controlled burning on Almond Avenue.
6:23 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Interstate 5.
9:04 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
June 13
1:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Quince Avenue.
1:40 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on East Stuhr Road.
June 14
7:59 a.m.: Special type of incident on Bell Road.
7:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
8:31 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue.
