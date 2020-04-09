March 30
12:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Orange Blossom Lane.
7:10 p.m.: Oil or other combustible liquid spill on Puffin Court.
7:35 p.m.: Medical aid on Noble Park Circle.
March 31
4:33 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
5:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Fawn Lily Drive.
8:44 p.m.: Gas leak on Kinshire Way.
11:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
April 1
1:16 p.m.: Medical aid on Romanov Court.
11:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
April 2
10:26 a.m.: Public service assistance on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
12:30 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:28 p.m.: Public service assistance on Roadrunner Drive.
7:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
8:33 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Clover Avenue.
10:02 p.m.: Medical aid on Unidad Court.
April 3
11:21 a.m.: Medical aid on Marguerite Lane.
1:35 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Ward Avenue.
2:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Phlox Drive.
9:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Blue Heron Drive.
April 4
1:03 a.m.: Medical aid on Moray Way.
2:54 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on East Marshall Road.
7:45 p.m.: Medical aid on Mary Jane Avenue.
10:14 p.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
April 5
12:08 a.m.: Medical assist on Periwinkle Drive.
8:57 a.m.: Medical aid on Palomino Way.
9:15 p.m.: Medical aid on Paint Way.
West Stanislaus Fire Department
March 30
3:04 a.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
10:19 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on River Road.
March 31
5:03 a.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Place.
3:19 p.m.: Extrication, rescue, or other on Orestimba Road.
April 1
6:58 p.m.: Motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on East Marshall Road.
April 2
1:42 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on West Stanislaus Road.
April 3
1:35 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Ward Avenue and Oak Flat Road.
6:43 p.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire on Highway 33 and Crows Landing Road.
April 4
2:54 a.m.: Burned out car on East Marshall Road and Pomegranate Avenue.
12:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
2:53 p.m.: Special type of incident on Highway 33.
April 5
1:44 a.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road
