March 2
7:13 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on corner of North Ninth Street and Ward Avenue.
8:30 a.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
9:03 a.m.: Medical aid on Armstrong Road.
10:35 a.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Tissot Drive.
12:01 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
12:47 p.m.: Small grass fire on Hills Ferry Road.
4:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Wolfpack Court.
8:37 p.m.: Medical assist on North Fourth Street.
March 3
12:51 a.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
6:53 a.m.: Building fire on West Las Palmas Avenue.
10:53 a.m.: Small grass fire on Hills Ferry Road.
12:41 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on River Road.
March 4
1:47 p.m.: Medical aid on Bear Hollow Court.
March 5
5:21 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
10:01 p.m.: Medical assist on South Seventh Street.
March 6
3:45 a.m.: Medical assist on Samantha Creek Drive.
8:35 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Rogers Road.
2:54 p.m.: Medical assist on corner of West Las Palmas Avenue and South Sixth Street.
3:37 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fourth Street.
8:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
9:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
March 7
12:59 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Grayson Road.
1:49 p.m.: Person in distress on Amberina Court.
2:32 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
March 8
10:17 a.m.: Medical assist on Hollyhock Circle.
1:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Samantha Creek Drive.
4:13 p.m.: Brush, or brush grass mixture fire on North Second Street.
4:37 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Magnolia Avenue.
8:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Fig Avenue.
West Stan Fire
