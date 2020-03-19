March 9
12:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Traina Drive.
4:55 p.m.: Medical assist on Pennyroyal Court.
7:21 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
7:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Pitscottie Lane.
March 10
7:14 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue.
1:06 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
2:31 p.m.: Medical assist on Mendocino Creek Drive.
10:05 p.m.: Medical aid on from K Street.
March 11
3:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Pine Creek Lane.
7:15 p.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
11:50 p.m.: Person in distress on Summer Lane.
March 12
3:39 a.m.: Person in distress on South Third Street.
7:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
9:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Payne Street.
11:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Arambel Drive.
March 13
12:33 a.m.: Medical assist on Horizon Lane.
9:59 a.m.: Building fire on Cougar Creek Drive.
10:47 a.m.: Medical assist on Calvinson Parkway.
2:22 p.m.: Hazardous condition on Sperry Avenue.
10:30 p.m.: Ring or jewelry removal on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
March 14
12:35 p.m.: Medical assist on South Hartley Street.
March 15
12:55 a.m.: Medical assist on Jasmine Drive.
11:45 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:47 p.m.: Medical assist on Gannet Lane.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
March 9
5:12 a.m.: Small grass fire on corner of North Interstate 5 ramp and Sperry Avenue.
9:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
10:30 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Vineyard Avenue.
March 10
2:49 a.m.: Building fire on Kaiser Road.
8:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Fifth Street.
1:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Medlin Road.
March 11
11:22 a.m.: Water rescue on Bell Road.
6:33 p.m.: Medical assist on West Mariposa Street.
March 12
8:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
March 13
8:20 a.m.: Medical aid on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
9:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Eucalyptus Avenue.
5:45 p.m.: Brush, or brush and grass mixture fire on Highway 33.
5:58 p.m.: Wires down on Freitas Road.
March 14
8:51 a.m.: Medical assist on Burkhard Road.
11:32 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on East Frank Cox Road.
March 15
8:18 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on East Las Palmas Avenue.
9:10 p.m.: Water and ice related rescue on Maze Boulevard.
10:54 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
