May 25
12:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Washburn Street.
8:11 a.m.: Public service assistance on Osprey Drive.
3:34 p.m.: Medical aid on Pitscottie Lane.
5:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
6:48 p.m.: Medical aid on Marguerite Lane.
10:37 p.m.: Medical aid on Paint Way.
11:58 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on South Fourth Street and Sperry Avenue.
May 26
3:55 a.m.: Building fire on Chesterfield Drive.
10:49 a.m.: Public service assistance on Hunter Creek Drive.
10:56 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
4:28 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road.
10:08 p.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
May 27
8:21 a.m.: Medical aid on Inaudi Drive.
1:18 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
4:18 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on corner of Rogers Road and Needham Road.
5:57 p.m.: Medical aid on South Second Street.
8:32 p.m.: Medical aid on South Second Street.
May 28
10:07 a.m.: Medical assist on Skimmer Drive.
May 29
7:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Bear Hollow Court.
3:32 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
4:42 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
May 30
2:39 a.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
3:42 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Samantha Creek Drive.
7:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Imperial Lily Drive.
10:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
May 31
12:17 a.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
9:16 a.m.: Medical assist on Blue Flax Drive.
11:56 a.m.: Medical assist on Ward Avenue.
4:11 p.m.: Medical assist on North Seventh Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Department
May 25
12:02 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on River Road.
9:53 a.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
10:10 p.m.: Brush and grass mixture fire on Davis Road.
May 26
12:37 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Loquat Avenue.
May 27
12:38 a.m.: Medical assist on Walt Avenue.
4:53 p.m.: Burned out car on Villa Manuchia Road.
May 28
12:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Minnie Street.
10:04 a.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
5:20 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Villa Manuchia Road.
8:11 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
May 29
1:31 a.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
8:57 p.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Lane.
May 30
9:54 a.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
12:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Livingston Circle.
8:27 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Draper Road.
9:37 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
May 31
9:01 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
3:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Court.
3:36 p.m.: Medical assist on West Hamilton Road.
6:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
