October 5
4:15 p.m.: Medical assist on J Street.
7:12 p.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
7:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Olive Avenue.
9:13 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Orange Blossom Lane.
October 6
6:10 a.m.: Medical assist on Miraggio Drive.
2:44 p.m.: Medical assist on E Street.
9:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Mirror Court.
October 7
9:42 a.m.: Medical aid on Totman Court.
3:34 p.m.: Medical aid on M Street.
6:37 p.m.: Medical aid on South Second Street.
10:26 p.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
October 8
11:51 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sperry Avenue.
12:58 p.m.: Medical aid on Sparrow Hawk Lane.
2:38 p.m.: Medical aid on Spring Avenue.
6:28 p.m.: Lock-out on Messer Place.
8:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Henley Parkway.
8:31 p.m.: Medical aid on North First Street.
October 9
2:55 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to South Seventh Street.
10:26 a.m.: Medical aid on Hollyhock Circle.
2:41 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Sweetwood Lane.
2:44 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Juarez Court.
6:37 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Olive Avenue at Poplar Avenue.
7:19 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to East Las Palmas Avenue.
October 10
5:26 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on Henley Parkway.
8:03 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Henley Parkway.
8:37 a.m.: Alarm system sounded, no fire – unintentional on Henley Parkway.
11:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Logan Way.
7:26 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Romanov Court.
October 11
2:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
10:10 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to North First Street.
10:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Orchid Lane.
11:13 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Renzo Lane.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
October 5
11:21 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Interstate 5.
2:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Haidlen Avenue.
7:27 p.m.: Medical assist Olive Avenue.
11:41 p.m.: Wires down on Lemon Avenue.
October 6
7:50 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on South Interstate 5.
October 7
4:34 p.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Place.
October 8
2:07 a.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on South McCracken Road.
9:21 a.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on Shrub Oak Drive.
6:05 p.m.: Rekindle on Elfers Road.
October 9
7:30 p.m.: Medical assist on Locust Avenue.
October 10
3:31 a.m.: Medical assist on Pomegranate Avenue.
8:33 a.m.: Wires down on Fruit Avenue.
8:08 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
9:32 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Maze Boulevard.
10:03 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled enroute to Maze Boulevard.
