September 14
6:56 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Walnut and Poplar Avenue.
9:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Horizon Lane.
September 15
10:37 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue and North First Street.
September 16
No calls reported
September 17
11:22 a.m.: Medical aid on Roadrunner Drive.
7:03 p.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Poppy and Dahlia Avenue.
September 18
9:40 a.m.: Medical aid on Horizon Lane.
1:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Skimmer Drive.
2:12 p.m.: Medical aid on Finster Street.
2:58 p.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
7:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Plaza.
9:18 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
September 19
5:54 a.m.: Medical aid on Mackilhaffy Drive.
12:40 a.m.: Medical aid on Meghan Drive.
6:24 p.m.: Carbon monoxide incident on Squash Creek Lane.
7:24 p.m.: Medical aid on Spring Avenue.
11:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Orange Avenue.
September 20
12:15 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
6:43 a.m.: Person in distress on Spring Avenue.
9:28 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on M and North Second Street.
10:01 p.m.: Medical aid on South Third Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
September 14
8:41 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
6:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Almond Avenue.
9:09 p.m.: Medical aid on Fig Lane.
September 15
12:52 a.m.: Lock-out on Draper Road.
8:36 a.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
September 16
9:30 p.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire on Highway 33.
September 17
1:52 a.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
11:56 a.m.: Fire out upon arrival on Vineyard Avenue.
1:00 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
4:03 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
September 18
5:48 p.m.: Medical aid on Jacks Place.
September 19
1:26 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
11:36 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
11:38 a.m.: Special type of incident on Haidlen Avenue.
6:44 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Loquat Avenue.
September 20
4:58 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
3:07 p.m.: Medical assist on South Interstate 5.
8:14 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to East Marshall Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.