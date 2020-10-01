September 21
12:41 a.m.: Medical assist on East Las Palmas Avenue.
10:51 a.m.: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Sperry Avenue.
1:39 p.m.: Medical aid on Shearwater Drive.
2:50 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fourth Street.
6:50 p.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
8:31 p.m.: Public service assistance on Placer Creek Drive.
September 22
4:28 a.m.: Medical assist on Oasis Lane.
10:59 a.m.: Medical aid on Skimmer Drive.
11:20 a.m.: Public service assistance on East Las Palmas Avenue.
2:12 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to South Third Street.
9:25 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Olive Avenue.
10:08 p.m.: Medical aid on Sears Drive.
September 23
3:27 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas Avenue and North First Street.
8:14 a.m.: Medical aid on North Sixth Street.
12:23 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to North Seventh Street and West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:08 p.m.: Medical aid on Hollyhock Circle.
September 24
1:17 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
11:13 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
12:45 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South El Circulo and South Salado Avenue.
1:38 p.m.: Grass fire on Sperry Avenue and Baldwin Road.
2:29 p.m.: Person in distress on South Ninth Street.
5:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Mary Jane Avenue.
September 25
3:47 a.m.: Person in distress on Spring Avenue.
4:25 a.m.: Medical aid on Walker Ranch Parkway.
9:56 a.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
12:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Periwinkle Drive.
September 26
1:28 a.m.: False alarm or false call on Millwood Drive.
8:26 a.m.: Special type of incident on Sperry Avenue.
11:52 a.m.: Medical assist on Finster Street.
September 27
11:48 a.m.: Medical assist on Franquette Street.
2:33 p.m.: Medical aid on Ivy Avenue.
5:25 p.m.: Medical assist on North Second Street.
10:23 p.m.: Public service assistance on Henley Parkway.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
September 21
2:17 p.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Place.
11:39 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to North Interstate 5.
3:02 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
September 22
9:58 a.m.: Medical assist on Locust Avenue.
5:04 p.m.: Roadside fire on Hills Ferry Road.
6:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Livingston Circle.
September 23
7:24 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to North Interstate 5 Rest Area.
September 24
5:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Minnie Street.
11:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Chestnut Avenue.
9:20 p.m.: Special type of incident on Deforest Avenue.
September 25
10:10 a.m.: Lock-out incident on Ingram Creek Road.
September 26
10:24 a.m.: Medical assist on Pomegranate Avenue.
4:26 p.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
6:15 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Lemon Avenue.
8:31 p.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
September 27
10:24 p.m.: Medical assist on Foxy Court.
