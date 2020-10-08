September 28
12:22 a.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
9:37 a.m.: Medical assist on Lorelei Lane.
12:48 p.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
4:16 p.m.: Medical aid on Renzo Lane.
11:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Bear Hollow Court.
September 29
7:07 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
9:16 a.m.: Carbon monoxide incident on Henley Parkway.
10:32 a.m.: Medical aid on Pipit Drive and Black Crow Lane.
September 30
7:10 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Orange Avenue.
9:24 a.m.: Medical assist on M and North Fifth Street.
1:29 p.m.: Medical assist on North Sixth Street.
3:11 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
5:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Leverton Drive.
5:47 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Sperry Avenue.
October 1
10:36 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to West Las Palmas Avenue and North Second Street.
2:22 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
3:25 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Tern Way.
4:04 p.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire on M Street.
October 2
10:05 a.m.: Medical assist on Walker Ranch Parkway.
5:55 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Old Las Palmas Avenue.
October 3
12:26 a.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Shearwater Drive.
5:30 a.m.: Medical aid on E Street.
8:59 a.m.: Medical aid on Steel Creek Drive.
7:57 p.m.: Medical assist on North Third Street.
October 4
10:03 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
11:52 a.m.: Medical aid on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
12:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Leather Creek Lane.
1:14 p.m.: Medical aid on Jake Creek Drive.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
September 28
9:20 a.m.: Medical assist on Vintner Circle.
12:55 p.m.: Public service assistance on Vintner Circle.
4:39 p.m.: Non-injury vehicle accident on Howard Road.
11:16 p.m.: Hay stack fire on West Main Street.
September 29
10:12 a.m.: Medical assist on Livingston Circle.
5:37 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to North Interstate 5.
September 30
2:02 p.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
4:44 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on South Interstate 5.
October 1
3:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Cabernet Court.
October 2
8:19 a.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
3:29 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on North Interstate 5.
4:54 p.m.: Medical assist on River Road.
11:36 p.m.: Medical assist on Smith Street.
October 3
1:48 a.m.: Medical assist on G Street.
4:55 a.m.: Medical assist on Cabernet Court.
5:04 a.m.: Medical assist on South McCracken Road.
12:15 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Davis Road and West Marshall Road.
7:10 p.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
8:57 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Highway 33.
October 4
12:57 a.m.: Medical assist on Moran Road.
10:29 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Pete Miller Road.
