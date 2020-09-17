September 7
1:01 a.m.: Sprinkler activation due to malfunction on Sperry Avenue.
1:28 a.m.: Medical aid on North Seventh Street.
2:31 a.m.: Medical aid on Paramatta Drive.
9:20 p.m.: Medical aid on North Hartley Street.
September 8
12:07 p.m.: Electrical wiring/equipment problem on South Third Street and Sperry Avenue.
12:19 p.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
2:31 p.m.: Medical aid on Mirror Court.
7:25 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire-unintentional on South Del Puerto Avenue.
September 9
6:40 p.m.: Medical assist on Kinshire Way.
11:08 p.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
September 10
12:34 p.m.: Medical aid on Gaugin Way.
3:22 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Keystone Pacific Parkway.
5:37 p.m.: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on South First Street.
6:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue and South Second Street.
September 11
3:51 a.m.: Medical aid on East Las Palmas Avenue.
September 12
12:54 p.m.: Medical aid on Ward Avenue.
4:09 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sycamore Avenue.
4:11 p.m.: Outside equipment fire on North Fourth Street.
7:17 p.m.: Medical assist on K Street.
7:18 p.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
7:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Skimmer Drive.
8:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
9:21 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Steel Creek Drive.
September 13
5:47 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Cliff Swallow Drive.
8:39 a.m.: Smoke detector activation with no fire-unintentional on Rogers Road.
9:07 a.m.: Medical assist on Hannah Drive.
9:48 a.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
3:59 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
4:30 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Roadrunner Drive.
8:46 p.m.: Medical assist on J Street.
11:08 p.m.: Medical assist on South Sixth Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
September 7
3:30 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Maze Boulevard.
3:37 a.m.: Extrication, rescue or other emergency on Fink Road.
8:36 a.m.: Medical assist on Clover Avenue.
2:51 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5 off-ramp.
4:04 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Kasson Road.
5:45 p.m.: Special type of incident on South Interstate 5.
6:14 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Kasson Road.
10:05 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on South Interstate 5.
September 8
5:47 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33.
10:31 a.m.: Wires down on Hills Ferry Road.
2:25 p.m.: Medical assist on Hills Ferry Road.
3:06 p.m.: Hay stack fire on Villa Manucha Road.
3:44 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on South Interstate 5.
4:19 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Shiloh Road.
5:13 p.m.: Smoke check on Ingram Creek Road.
6:36 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
10:18 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on South Interstate 5.
10:29 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Highway 33.
11:47 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to South Interstate 5.
September 9
7:50 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on North Interstate 5.
1:42 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
2:03 p.m.: Fire out upon arrival on Tulip Avenue.
6:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Sarazen Place.
8:32 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to River Road.
September 10
6:20 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route to Hills Ferry Road.
9:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Shiells Road.
September 11
11:44 a.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on Highway 33.
2:54 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
7:23 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5 off-ramp.
7:54 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
September 12
10:18 a.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
5:25 p.m.: Water or steam leak on Fairway Drive.
September 13
8:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Panoz Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.