Fire Log July 6 through July 12, 2020

July 6
6:14 a.m.: Medical assist on South Fourth Street.
9:08 a.m.: Medical aid on South First Street.
10:44 a.m.: Medical assist on South El Circulo.
5:00 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
6:00 p.m.:Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
6:15 p.m.: Medical assist on South Seventh Street.
6:50 p.m.: Medical assist on Ivy Avenue.
11:19 p.m.: Medical assist on Inaudi Court.
July 7
12:02 a.m.: Medical assist on Snake Creek Drive.
12:26 a.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
10:15 a.m.: Public service assistance on Hunter Creek Drive.
4:54 p.m.: Medical assist on Ward and Sperry Avenue.
9:13 P.M.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
July 8
5:43 a.m.: Medical aid on South First Street.
1:55 p.m.: Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on North Fourth Street and North Salado Avenue.
4:57 p.m.: Medical aid on Horizon Lane.
6:43 p.m.: Medical assist on Keystone Pacific Parkway.
9:28 p.m.: Medical assist on Granite Creek Drive.
July 9
12:22 a.m.: Medical assist on Paramatta Drive.
7:33 a.m.: Building fire on Apricot Avenue.
1:20 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Third Street.
5:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Bella Flora Lane.
10:09 p.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
July 10
12:44 p.m.: Medical aid on Horizon Lane.
1:48 p.m.: Medical aid on South First Street.
1:56 p.m.: Medical assist on Speno Drive.
July 11
4:11 a.m.: Medical assist on South First Street.
9:21 a.m.: Medical assist on Gannet Lane.
1:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Fawn Lily Drive.
2:44 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
3:53 p.m.: Medical assist on North First Street.
10:07 p.m.: Medical assist on Sweetwood Lane.
July 12
12:38 a.m.: Person in distress on Hollyhock Circle.
4:10 a.m.: Medical assist on M and North Second Street.
11:44 a.m.: Medical aid on Marsh Wren Court.
12:04 p.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire on Sperry Avenue.
12:41 p.m.: Public service assistance on Sperry Avenue.
4:33 p.m.: Person in distress on Hunter Creek Drive.
West Stanislaus Protection District
July 7
10:00 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Hills Ferry Road.
July 8
12:00 p.m.: Medical assist on Wildermuth Circle.
12:08 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Orestimba Road.
3:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Panoz Road.
7:12 p.m.: Medical assist on Jensen Road.
July 9
7:33 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Apricot Avenue.
11:47 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Bell Road.
3:14 p.m.: Medical assist on Laird Street.
4:48 p.m.: Grass fire on Highway 33 and Crows Landing Road.
7:26 p.m.: Smoke check on Highway 33 and JT Crow Road.
July 10
12:11 a.m.: Smoke check on Highway 33 and JT Crow Road.
11:56 a.m.: Medical assist on Elm Avenue.
7:36 a.m.: Unauthorized burning on West Mariposa Street.
2:13 p.m.: Rekindle fire on Highway 33.
9:33 p.m.: Grass fire on Freitas Road.
July 11
6:26 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Cox Road and Condit Avenue.
9:25 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Hills Ferry Road.
July 12
9:09 a.m.: Medical assist on Elm Avenue.
5:38 p.m.: Medical assist on Haidlen Avenue.
