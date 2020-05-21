May 11
2:22 a.m.: Dispatched & canceled en route on Sperry Avenue at Ward Avenue.
6:09 a.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Sperry Avenue at Ward Avenue.
9:36 a.m.: False alarm or false call on Trout Creek Lane.
10:10 a.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
10:22 a.m.: Medical assist on Sunset Court.
12:33 p.m.: Medical assist on Sears Drive.
3:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Morning Glory Drive.
6:47 p.m.: Fire on Ward Avenue.
7:12 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Calvinson Parkway at American Eagle Avenue.
May 12
6:40 a.m.: Medical aid on Paint Way.
12:24 p.m.: Medical assist on North 3rd Street.
6:10 p.m.: Medical assist on North 1st Street.
9:41 p.m.: Person in distress on South 3rd Street.
9:54 p.m.: Smoke or odor removal on North 5th Street.
May 13
4:29 a.m.: Public service assistance on North 3rd Street.
1:52 p.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Samantha Creek Drive.
11:54 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on South 2nd Street at C Street.
May 14
11:26 a.m.: Medical aid on North 1st Street.
11:31 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Sierra Creek Drive.
9:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Ivy Avenue.
11:42 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on M Street at North 3rd Street.
May 15
4:00 a.m.: Medical assist on Condor Court.
5:12 a.m.: Medical assist on Condor Court.
6:48 a.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Rogers Road.
8:41 a.m.: Medical assist on Condor Court.
2:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
7:42 p.m.: Grass fire on Poplar Avenue at Olive Avenue.
May 16
12:02 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on Cabanel Lane.
3:33 p.m.: Central station, malicious false alarm on Millwood Drive.
4:09 p.m.: Medical aid on Weber Avenue.
6:09 p.m.: Medical assist on Angus Street.
8:29 p.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
May 17
7:43 a.m.: Medical assist on Berlin Way.
7:44 p.m.: Medical assist on Weber Avenue.
West Stanislaus Fire Department
May 11
12:59 a.m.: Fire out upon arrival on Fink Road at Ward Avenue.
5:47 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Highway 33 at East Frank Cox Road.
5:01 p.m.: Dispatched & unable to locate on South Interstate 5.
8:56 p.m.: Medical assist on California Oak Circle.
10:18 p.m.: Unauthorized burning on Varietal Court.
May 12
11:39 a.m.: Medical assist on Jorgensen Road.
8:49 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
May 13
3:17 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Stakes Street.
9:12 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Grayson Road.
May 14
5:36 p.m.: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on West Stuhr Road.
May 15
3:58 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
9:46 p.m.: Medical assist on Morris Road.
May 16
10:00 a.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire – unintentional on Crows Landing Road.
9:09 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Diablo Grande Parkway.
May 17
12:33 a.m.: Roadside fire on Elm Avenue at Almond Avenue.
5:18 a.m.: Medical assist on Loquat Avenue.
9:06 a.m.: Medical assist on H Street.
1:51 p.m.: Medical assist on Lundy Road.
4:28 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on North McCracken Road at Maze Boulevard.
5:06 p.m.: Dispatched and canceled en route on South Interstate 5.
