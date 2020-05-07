April 27
2:28 a.m.: Medical aid on Sperry Avenue.
2:21 p.m.: Medical aid on Red Robin Drive.
6:30 a.m.: Public service assistance on Hunter Creek Drive.
10:56 a.m.: Public service assistance on Hunter Creek Drive.
5:13 p.m.: Medical assist on Spanish Barb Way.
April 28
7:00 a.m.: Medical aid on West Las Palmas and South Second Street.
5:38 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fifth Street.
8:58 p.m.: Medical assist on Steel Creek Drive.
April 29
5:23 a.m.: Person in distress on Moray Court.
9:47 a.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
4:05 p.m.: Medical aid on Hunter Creek Drive.
4:45 p.m.: Fire on Henley Parkway.
11:03 p.m.: Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire on Ashwood Lane and Walnut Avenue.
April 30
3:14 a.m.: Medical assist on Millwood Drive.
7:29 a.m.: Medical assist on North Salado Avenue.
7:39 a.m.: Medical aid on Placer Creek Drive.
8:05 a.m.: Medical assist on Roxanne Drive.
10:42 p.m.: Medical assist on Rogers Road.
May 1
5:29 a.m.: Medical assist on Flicker Lane.
6:58 a.m.: Gas leak on North Ninth Street.
8:34 a.m.: Medical assist on Marisa Drive.
11:32 a.m.: Medical aid on Henley Parkway.
1:12 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on Zacharias Road and Rogers Road.
5:07 p.m.: Building fire on Paramatta Drive.
7:52 p.m.: Medical assist on Fall Avenue.
9:00 p.m.: Medical assist on South Second Street.
May 2
12:15 a.m.: Medical assist on Shearwater Drive.
6:54 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Thoroughbred Street.
11:53 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Magnolia Avenue and Highway 33.
9:03 p.m.: Medical aid on Pinto Way.
9:39 p.m.: Prescribed fire on Rogers Road.
May 3
4:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Horizon Lane.
West Stanislaus Fire Department
April 27
3:27 a.m.: Medical assist on West Hamilton Road.
9:17 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Sycamore and Loquat Avenue.
10:18 a.m.: Medical assist on East Marshall Road.
April 28
7:59 p.m.: Transformer fire on Orange and Sycamore Avenue.
9:04 p.m.: Medical assist on Highway 33.
10:26 p.m.: Building fire on Fresno Street.
April 29
3:38 a.m.: Citizen complaint on Sperry Avenue.
9:35 p.m.: Road freight or transport vehicle fire on North Interstate 5.
April 30
4:43 a.m.: Hazardous condition on North Interstate 5.
6:28 a.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
10:42 p.m.: Passenger vehicle fire on Del Puerto Canyon Road.
May 1
1:03 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Ingram Creek Road.
May 2
11:53 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Magnolia Road.
2:03 p.m.: Medical assist on Sycamore Avenue.
6:16 p.m.: Medical assist on Wilson Street.
6:57 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on North Interstate 5.
8:20 p.m.: Medical assist on Howard Road.
May 3
12:13 a.m.: Medical assist on Crows Landing Road.
1:49 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on South Interstate 5.
8:00 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on North Interstate 5.
