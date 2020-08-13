August 3
8:18 a.m.: Medical aid on Speno Drive.
11:59 a.m.: Medical aid on North Second Street.
3:02 p.m.: Medical aid on L Street.
9:34 p.m.: Medical aid on Sutter Creek Drive.
August 4
12:54 a.m.: Medical aid on South Fourth Street.
5:33 a.m.: Person in distress on North Second Street.
6:41 a.m.: Person in distress on Van Gogh Lane.
7:59 a.m.: Medical aid on Walnut Court.
12:14 p.m.: Person in distress on Finster Street.
1:07 p.m.: Medical aid on Spooner Court.
1:34 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fourth Street.
11:51 p.m.: Medical aid on Park Center Drive.
August 5
3:56 p.m.: Medical assist on West Las Palmas Avenue.
5:31 p.m.: Person in distress on Klopping Court.
August 6
12:01 a.m.: Medical aid on Rogers Road.
3:39 a.m.: Building fire on Orange Avenue.
6:49 a.m.: Medical assist on Oakwood Lane.
10:56 a.m.: Medical assist on Fawn Lilly Drive.
3:36 p.m.: Medical aid on Creekside Drive.
8:53 p.m.: Medical assist on Ibis Drive.
August 7
10:47 a.m.: Medical assist on Nubian Street.
11:28 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on West Las Palmas Avenue and North First Street.
12:13 p.m.: Medical aid on North El Circulo.
3:34 p.m: Medical aid on North Second Street.
3:37 p.m.: Medical assist on Sperry Avenue.
5:06 p.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on Jersey Lane.
5:30 p.m.: Medical aid on North Fourth Street.
9:27 p.m.: Medical assist on Horizon Lane.
August 8
1:35 p.m.: Medical assist on Horizon Lane.
2:41 p.m.: Person in distress on Roxanne Drive.
5:09 p.m.: Smoke detector activation, no fire or unintentional on Beaver Creek Drive.
August 9
12:23 a.m.: Brush or brush and grass mixture fire on Zacharias and Raines Road.
1:20 a.m.: Smoke scare, odor of smoke on Toggenburg Street and Damara Court.
10:11 a.m.: Medical assist on Amberina Court.
7:05 p.m.: Medical assist on South Third Street.
West Stanislaus Fire Protection District
August 3
12:12 a.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
6:12 a.m.: Building fire on Spencer Road.
6:41 p.m.: Medical assist on Wilson Street.
8:22 p.m.: Natural vegetation fire on East Marshall Road.
August 4
10:11 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Almond Avenue.
August 5
5:41 p.m.: Dispatched and unable to locate on North Interstate 5.
August 6
12:44 a.m.: Natural vegetation fire on North Interstate 5.
7:32 a.m.: Medical assist on East Fifth Street.
7:58 a.m.: Smoke check on South Interstate 5 off-ramp.
10:07 a.m.: Assist police or other governmental agency on East Fifth Street.
11:55 a.m.: Medical assist on West Grayson Road.
August 7
12:06 p.m.: Medical assist on Morton Davis Drive.
6:00 p.m.: Injury vehicle accident on Laird Street.
August 8
No calls reported
August 9
12:23 a.m.: Special type of incident on South Interstate 5.
12:47 a.m.: Fire out upon arrival on South McCracken Road.
9:33 a.m.: Outside rubbish fire on Magnolia Avenue.
10:17 a.m.: Medical assist on Fink Road.
10:48 a.m.: Injury vehicle accident on South Interstate 5.
